eBay’s partnership with Love Island has sparked strong interest in buying second-hand clothes, analysis finds





Love Island’s partnership with eBay has helped spark interest in buying second-hand clothes, according to new analysis. Following the tie-up, which saw eBay-style competitors on the ITV2 show in second-hand clothes while hosting a Love Island-style edition on its website and a showcase in the Love Island app, clothing listings Second-hand items on eBay have increased by more than 1,000%, finding e-commerce data platform Optiseller. Love Island has worked in previous years with fast fashion retailers including I Saw it First and Missguided. Raymond Booth, Chief Technology Officer at Optiseller, says, “As data enthusiasts and experts, we were eager to analyze the relationship between this exciting partnership and SEO behaviors. We have collected data from some fashion stores on eBay UK who have listed some of Love Island’s most popular and similar brands. We then monitored the number of ads before and after the announcement of the partnership and collected data on the sales of these stores. The breakdown was further broken down into male and female; used, new and unknown; clothes, shoes, accessories and handbags. We were then able to determine the impact of Love Island on the accessibility of second-hand clothing on the market. Main conclusions The research measured live used clothing ads on March 28 before the partnership was announced – and May 30, a week after the announcement, and found that the number of live ads increased by 990 %. As of June 27, when Love Island was in full swing, live ads had increased by 1,026%. The highest GMV (gross merchandise value) for any clothing brand on eBay was Zara, the top-rated women’s clothing brand, according to Optiseller. GMV was 43% ahead of the Hugo Boss brand, the second listed brand on the stock market, the first listed brand of men’s clothing. Men’s clothing tends to include more designer fashion brands, while mainstream and fast fashion brands tend to generate the most sales for women’s clothing. Women’s fashion had 21,900 stores listing second-hand clothing from rated brands, while men’s fashion had 15,200 stores. There were 50% more ads for second-hand women’s clothing than men’s. However, women’s clothing tended to be cheaper at an average of 12.21 than men’s (25). Clothes in the women’s category are purchased on average in 37.27 days, while men’s are sold on average in 38.43 days. Richard Falconer, COO of Optiseller, said: “The future of second-hand retail looks bright, with fashion paving the way for other industries. The explosion of registrations over the past three months has paved the way for the development of this industry. Various steps have already been taken to improve the buyer and seller experience in the marketplace with established authentication processes. Now that eBay has seen such an improvement, there’s no way they’re stopping there! It marks a new era of pre-loved sales with affordability at an all-time high, and the influence of the Love Island cast shifts public opinion from buying second-hand being a necessity, to buying pre-loved. -liked because they can. Ultimately, I think we can all agree that eBay is the true winner of Love Island 2022.”

