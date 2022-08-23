A Sonoma County designer challenges fashion stereotypes





Healdsburg designer Andrew Akufo joins Elizabeth Brunner, creator of StereoType, to work to reshape the world of fashion. Akufo, who is black, has also developed a clothing line that he hopes is free from preconceptions and stereotypes. The 33-year-old designer and COO of Gapelii said when he started his business three months before Brunner, he expected his race to define what he wore and expected of others . The idea was that he would design streetwear to involve the downtown area. Instead, Akufo celebrated small victories with its handcrafted clothing line billed as luxurious yet comfortable. We’ve seen a lot of progress as a startup, he said. The Akufos Gapelii brand took part in a fashion show in Vallejo in June. He believes there is a place for fashion that is comfortable, practical and speaks to those who wear it. I wear pink myself, he said, sharing his take on the style preference of Brunner’s sons. Whether the fashion industry feeds the trend may be another thing. As a market, Akufo said, it depends on how people are raised. As a $318 billion US industry, according to a 2021 Statista study, there could be a selective place for genderless children’s clothing. With kids wearing it, it might work, said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association. Metchek pointed out that many mechanical considerations exist when designing clothing. Some design factors are as subtle as underarm sleeves. She noted that direct-to-consumer sales could be the way forward to market this particular type of clothing line, instead of relying on grandma’s shopping that often happens at brick-and-mortar outlets. Unless the retailer carries unisex clothing, she said. Regardless, Metchek added that sales in some states will fare better than in others. California is the crown jewel of fashion in the United States. No questions about this. Much of the style comes from California. There are a lot of imports and Californias are more open (to unique styles). That’s why the profession comes to California. Its welcome and its diversity, she says. Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, manufacturing, technology, energy, transportation, agriculture, and banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan worked for various publications, including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Contact her at 530-545-8662 or [email protected]

