Mandy Moore covers her baby bump in a blue floral print dress as she runs an errand in Los Angeles
Mandy Moore was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday as she stepped out for an errand.
The 38-year-old pregnant actress covered her growing belly in an ultra-feminine blue floral dress.
At eight months pregnant, she still managed to look glamorous by donning a pair of dark sunglasses.
Outside: Mandy Moore was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday as she went out for an errand
The New Hampshire-born beauty wore her light brown locks, letting them fall over her shoulders.
Her long, loose dress had slightly puffy cap sleeves and an empire waist.
It gathered into a fit that was more fitted to her bust before extending to a flared skirt that fell almost to her ankles.
Moore punctuated the look with a pair of nude flat slip-on sandals with thick criss-cross straps.
Delicate look: The 38-year-old pregnant actress covered her growing belly in an ultra-feminine blue floral dress
The entertainment industry veteran kept her look simple, choosing not to wear jewelry.
She turned, however, to a large black leather purse which she draped over her shoulder.
While in sunny Southern California, she took care of her cell phone for a moment.
The mum-to-be is already mum to 18-month-old son August, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
Pride and joy:The mom-to-be is already mother to 18-month-old son August, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith
In a recent Instagram post, she took a moment to gushed over her little one, asking rhetorically, “Can we freeze time just for a moment?”
Mandy reflected on how quickly time flies, adding: “Savoring all of these moments with the two of us.
“I can’t believe this guy is going to be a big brother anytime soon.” His 5.4 million followers have liked the post more than 43,000 times.
And in another recent share uploaded to the stories app, she admitted feeling uncomfortable in the summer heat.
“8 months pregnant in August, definitely not the most comfortable,” she wrote of a photo showing her lying on a bed with her eyes closed.
Growing family: Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who have been married since November 2018, announced in June that they were expecting another boy in the fall
About a week ago, Mandy received the Virtuoso award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton.
The award was presented to her by This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia as she took the stage in an eye-catching cape Rodarte dress.
Later, taking to social media, she praised the dress and expressed her gratitude for receiving the honor.
“I’ve never come across a cape I didn’t like and this @rodarte dress is no exception,” she wrote along with a photo from the evening.
“Thank you for honoring me and our @thisisus family tonight, @hollywoodcriticsassociation,” she added.
Accolade: About a week ago, Mandy received the Virtuoso award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton
