Billy Reid and Gibson Guitars Launch Fashion Collaboration – Sourcing Journal





Music and fashion are married again. Four-time CFDA award winner Billy Reid has teamed up with musical instrument brand Gibson for a men’s and women’s fashion capsule inspired by the latter’s legendary Hummingbird guitar model, first introduced in 1960 and played by rockers such as Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow and Lenny Kravitz. The new capsule, officially named the Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection, includes apparel, accessories, and guitar accessories, including a strap and picks featuring Reid’s original take on the hummingbird artwork that is appeared on Acoustic Ax pickguards for the past 62 years. Reid calls his riff on the avian motif the “Kissing Hummingbirds” and wears it throughout the new collection. The men’s selection includes the line’s only denim piece, a hand-embroidered shirt that’s a variation of the Billy Reid’s Shoals shirt with antique brass snaps on the chest and button placket. Other men’s items include a Western shirt, a crew neck sweatshirt, a graphic tee, a leather biker jacket and a merino wool crew neck sweater with a no-frills front and the hummingbird design in the back. back. Women’s items, most of which won’t be released until the fall, include a midi dress, a mohair-blend cardigan, a bandana tunic dress and a mohair winter coat. The accessories are a merino wool beanie, a printed cotton bandana, a wool-cashmere scarf and a wool/cotton/nylon blanket to sit on during outdoor music festivals and which can be used as a scarf. The collection retails for between $68 and $1,498 and is available at select of Billy Reid’s 15 stores in the United States, Gibson’s standalone store The Gibson Garage in Nashville, and online at both brands’ websites. “From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been at the heart of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning. I’m a huge Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collabs like this are some of the coolest things we’ve ever had to do,” said Reid, who is also an avid guitarist. He launched his annual Shindig – a weekend gathering of his friends from the worlds of music, food, fashion and art each summer at his company base in Florence, Ala. – in 2009. Reid has previously collaborated with Levi’s, J. Crew, Coach, Neiman Marcus, K-Swiss and celebrity chef John Besh. The first promotional campaign for the Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird collection is led by a trio of official Gibson singer-songwriters and musicians. “Our Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan are a natural embodiment of the timeless, fashion-forward aesthetic of the new Hummingbird collection,” said James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. “The opportunity to combine the iconic Gibson Hummingbird vibe into a lifestyle collaboration with Billy Reid is exciting for us, but even more exciting for our fans.” While this is Gibson’s first time working with a fashion designer, it’s not the first time a guitar brand has teamed up with a fashion brand. Just four months ago, Wrangler and Fender released a collaborative collection that blends Wrangler’s western heritage with Fender’s rock ‘n’ roll.

