ARM & HAMMER partners with Dress for Success for the Virtual Power Walk 2022





ARM & HAMMER Laundry, a laundry brand, continues to support Dress for Success, a global nonprofit that empowers women to achieve economic independence. Building on a successful two-year partnership, ARM & HAMMER Laundry returns this year as title sponsor of the 2022 Virtual Power Walk, designed for a virtual walk in solidarity with women around the world. Honoring the power of women, ARM & HAMMER Laundry is donating $50,000 to support Dress for Success’ mission to create real change by providing essential tools and resources to help women re-enter the workforce . Every dollar raised through the virtual walk will be distributed to provide a support network, professional attire, and the development tools needed to help women thrive in work and life.​ “At ARM & HAMMER Laundry, we remain committed to our goal of inspiring other women to move forward together, one step at a time, empowering them to propel themselves and their communities to success,” said Laurie Kirschner, Senior Marketing Director, ARM & MARTEAU. “We are proud to continue to support Dress For Success, an organization that shares our mutual belief that when women have access to opportunity, it can change their lives, empowering them beyond measure.” “We are grateful for the continued support of ARM & HAMMER Laundry to help us raise awareness and funds to help women achieve the success they define for themselves and engage in healthy and fun activity at the same time. “, said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO. by Dress for Success Worldwide. “Together, we empower women, their families and entire communities.” The Virtual Power Walk 2022 will take place on August 27-28. For information on registering for the walk and to donate to Dress for Success, click here.



