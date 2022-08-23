Are you an overpacker? Here are some tips you need to know to close that overhang





Stylist Darcy Camden shares her top five packing tips and must-have list. #newdaynw

SEATTLE The worst part of vacation, besides the pile of laundry when you return, is the packing! Don’t just make sure everything is okay, but think about wardrobe options so you don’t overpack. But wouldn’t you know? Stylist Darcy Camden is heading to Mexico soon and she gives us some tips while she packs! The packaging can be overwhelming. How do you approach it? I line up everything I think I want to pack (more than I need!), and organize it from casual to dressy. First, I pack any outfits or pieces that I absolutely need (eg this trip, I’m going to the wedding, so I need my outfit for that). Then I think of shoes! I try to go down to three pairs of shoes, a heel, a sandal, and a sneaker, so I eliminate any outfit that doesn’t work with those choices. Then I pack a casual outfit, then a dressy outfit, then a casual outfit, then a dressy outfit moving into the middle section of items that go with just about anything. I carry as many as I can until I run out of room and know I’m covered for any situation. TIP #1: Think outfits, not objects! Don’t bring a shirt if you don’t have anything to wear it! TIP #2: Choose items that can be worn in multiple ways, such as a Twinset Billa77I can wear the top and bottom together, and I can wear them separately. TIP #3: Pack only your easiest and most comfortable things. You’re on vacation! You want to treat yourself, you won’t want to wear anything complicated or uncomfortable. (There’s a dress I love, but it wrinkles so easily and it makes me sweat that it stays home!) TIP #4: I roll my outfits vs fold. I find I can adapt more and things are less crumpled. TIP #5: Reduce your makeup and skincare to the essentials. Again, think about products that do double duty, like a double lip and cheek roller. Sunscreen (La Roche Posay daily anti-aging primer with SPF 50, with ulta.com)

Soft hat (Pro tip: I put my bathing suits in the hat to help it keep its shape)

Flat sandals (TAKE)

Hair Mask (Sun Bum Conditioner hair mask$3.50)

The Bigger Carry-on suitcase from A way Darcy Camden // Founder & Chief Stylist Seattle Style: Your personal wardrobe stylist Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. a m on weekdays KING 5 and live stream on KING5.com.

