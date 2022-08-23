Houston’s young professional women gather to dress for success on a lively night of Tootsies





Jhe din in Tootsies was a sure indication that it was a busy night. And that was the case when 300 women with young professional status came together to support the Dress for Success youth group called Women of Wardrobe. The 19th Annual Summer Soiree was a huge success, raising $15,000 for the nonprofit and serving as an introduction to many newcomers to the cause. The gourmet, fun and philanthropic evening focused on fashion I love the tag drawings and draftsman Jay Lakhani with its fabulous and affordable jewelry under Deepa Gurnani. More than 16 vendors provided food and drink at bustling stations spread across the store. The ladies browsed offerings from Armandos, 5411 Empanadas, Antone’s Famous Po’Boys, Liberty Kitchen, Kin Dee and many more and sampled libations from Agavales Tequila, Chloe Wine Collection and Madame Zero Champagne. Once she finally caught the attention of the bustling crowd, Tootsie store managerShelley Taylor Ludwick underlined the longevity of the event which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Privately, Ludwick admitted she was already considering additional special events for the August 2023 20th anniversary event. We find it incredible that Dress for Success Houston provides women with the tools to feel truly empowered and strong at times in their lives when they need it,” Ludwick told the rally. “Tootsies has supported this event for 19 years and we have been in the community for 50 years. “We are proud to partner with WOW and Dress for Success Houston and I can’t wait to celebrate my 20th birthday next year. The women left with loaded goody bags which included gifts from ALTO, Lemon Laine, Equinox, Topo Chico, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Blur Hard Seltzer, Celsius, Cheers and many more vendors. PC seen: Event chairs Sarika Patel and Catherine SDAOowner of Tootsies Norman Lewisthe representative of Love the Label Kiran Panther, Dress for Success President of Houston Lauren Levicki Courville, 100.3 Bulls Monica “Mo” LunsfordABC reporter 13Miya Shay, Catherine Ross, Courtney Harmon, Karishma Asrani, Melanie Mabry, Sterling Woerner, Olivia Awo, Kaitlyn Dhindsa, Daisy Mendoza, Ameena Rasheed, Victoria Villarreal and Clara Orleans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.papercitymag.com/society/houston-young-professoonal-women-party-dress-success-women-wardrobe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos