Signs of heart disease may be more subtle in women than in men

Heart disease symptoms, the nation’s No. 1 killer may be more subtle and varied in women than in menaccording to a published reviewThursdayin the American Heart Association journalTraffic.

Understanding the differences in symptoms is especially important for women. Corrine Jurgens, author of the review and associate professor at Boston College’s Connell School of Nursing, said women tend to bediagnosed with heart diseaselater in life than men, when they may have other underlying conditions that could make identifying subtle symptoms of heart disease much more difficult.

What’s more, a2020 reportalso published in Circulation, found a 10-year decline in women’s awareness that heart disease is indeed their greatest health threat.

Many women worry about their risk of breast cancer, and they perceive it as their biggest health threat, said Dr. Deirdre Mattina, cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. But we know that one in three women will die of heart disease every year.

For both women and men, signs of heart problems rarely occur in isolation.

Symptoms often occur in clusters, Jurgens said. It is very rare for someone to present with only one symptom.

And while sudden cardiac events like a heart attack or stroke, for example, certainly appear without warning, many symptoms worsen over time.

Mattina said patients with heart failure, for example, may report not being able to walk as far as they used to, or a gradual decrease in the ability to breathe deeply.

Here are the most common ways for six different cardiovascular conditions present in patients.

Heart attack

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is interrupted or greatly reduced.

Chest pain is the classic symptom, but other symptoms associated with heart attacks can be much more subtle, such as pressure or tightness in the chest that can sometimes radiate to the jaw, arms, and back.

The men are ontwice as likely as womenhaving a heart attack.

But women often have more symptoms that accompany a heart attack than men, including nausea, dizziness, extreme fatigue and cold sweats.

Younger women, generally considered to be under 55, tend to experience at least three symptoms during a heart attack. These may include jaw, neck, arm or shoulder pain, chest palpitations or heartburn sensations.

Stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted or significantly reduced.

Signs of a stroke are facial drooping, arm weakness, difficulty speaking, confusion and dizziness. Immediate medical attention is needed when a person suffers a stroke.

According to the review, women tend to experience additional symptoms, such as headaches and more severe altered mental status.

It is essential that patients follow up with their doctor after a stroke, as it can affect cognitive function. This can make it harder for patients to identify any new symptoms.

Heart failure

Shortness of breath is the most common symptom associated with heart failure, which occurs when the heart does not pump blood as well as it should. This can often happen after a heart attack.

Jurgens said heart failure symptoms can develop slowly over a period of up to three weeks before people realize they have a problem that needs emergency medical attention.

Symptoms can include upset stomach, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, mood changes and memory problems.

Women with heart failure experience a greater variety of symptoms, such as sweating, unusual swelling, heart palpitations, and heartburn sensations. These symptoms, according to the review, are often accompanied by depression and anxiety.

Depression tends to be more common in people with heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. According to the study, 10% of people with heart disease suffer from depression, compared to 5% of those without heart problems.

This can make it difficult for patients to determine whether symptoms of fatigue, for example, are due to depression or heart disease or both.

Heart valve disease

Heart valve disease occurs when one or more valves in the heart do not work properly. Like heart failure, shortness of breath is often reported.

This can lead to a complication called aortic stenosis, which occurs when the valve that allows blood to flow from the heart to the rest of the body is narrowed, limiting this blood flow.While men are more likely to experience chest pain with valve disease, women tend to report more difficulty catching their breath and exercising.

Abnormal heart rhythm

An arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, occurs when the heart’s electrical signals misfire, causing the heart to beat too quickly or too slowly.

The problem is often felt as flutter in the chest, especially in women.

Often, men do not experience the symptoms of an irregular heartbeat at all.

But sometimes fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness can also accompany an arrhythmia. Black Americans are most likely to report these symptoms.

Peripheral vascular disease

The legs should not be ignored when it comes to heart disease risks and accompanying symptoms.

Peripheral vascular disease can lead to amputation and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

There are two types: peripheral arterial disease and peripheral venous disease.

Peripheral venous disease affects blood flow from the legs to the heart and can lead to blood clots and deep vein thrombosis.

Peripheral artery disease occurs when cholesterol builds up in the arteries that carry blood to the extremities, usually the legs.

For peripheral arterial disease, one of the main symptoms is difficulty walking, said Dr. Amy Pollak, cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic. Although leg and foot pain can occur, she said many patients report leg fatigue and sometimes heaviness or discomfort in the legs.

It’s a symptom that many patients attribute to something else, Pollak said. They think it’s arthritis or neuropathy or aging.

Indeed, women may also have accompanying conditions, such as osteoarthritis, that could mirror or mask the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease.

Determining the cause of such pain or discomfort in the legs is essential, Pollak said, because it can be a very important clue to this great arterial tree that runs through our body, connecting our heart, our brain and our legs.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.