Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress costs how much the dress could be worth





Scroll to see more images Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez was nearing the end of her summer wedding celebrations with new hubby Ben Affleck, she pulled out all the stops (and a gigantic veil) for an official ceremony. The couple tied the knot for the second time last weekend at the Afflecks Estate in Riceboro, Georgia, in a traditional star-studded ceremony. Based on aerial paparazzi photos of the event, it appears the celebrity guests were overshadowed by the wedding dress. Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress may cost over a million dollars. Love may not cost anything, but the dress is another story. According People, Jennifer Lopez walked the aisle in a custom creation by American designer Ralph Lauren. Wearing a custom bridal design by the designer is an impressive feat considering he has only designed wedding dresses for a handful of notable personalities, including his daughter, daughter-in-law, niece, and Priyanka Chopra. Full details of the J-Los dress have yet to be released (I keep refreshing the singer’s Instagram profile in hopes she posts some close-ups) but wedding paparazzi photos provide a great preview of the look. The Lopezs dress featured a fitted silhouette with short sleeves and a textured feather skirt with a train. Behind the train was a sheer veil that seemed to be about 20 feet long and blend into the pristine white driveway. Ben Affleck matched his bride in a white jacket and black pants. Now based on J-Los unparalleled quality, Ralph Lauren may let her wear the dress for free, but based on what the dress is likely worth, an average bride would have to pay a (mostly) above-average price. . While we don’t know the exact cost of the J-Los dress, the custom Ralph Lauren gown that Priyanka Chopra wore for her wedding to Nick Jonas is a good indicator of cost. The Chopras dress is said to be worth $2 million, it took 1,826 hours of craftsmanship and included 32,000 pearl sequins, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and over 2 million pearl sequins. When you factor in the exclusivity of having a dress custom-made by Ralph Lauren and the notoriety of the wearer, the J-Los dress could easily be worth $1 million. Jennifer Lopez’s custom gown was definitely the most extravagant item in her wedding wardrobe, but it wasn’t the first wedding dress she’s worn recently. Last month, Lopez wore two white dresses for her intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Affleck. The first was a simple white A-line dress she wore to chapel where she changed into an off-the-shoulder lace gown by designer Zuhair Murad. Wedding dresses from Murad’s latest collection start at around eight thousand dollars as a base price. Lopez shared a glimpse of her appearance via her On the JLo newsletter. After their wedding in Las Vegas, Lopez and Affleck spent time on their honeymoon in Paris. The trip included many well-documented outfit of the day from Lopez and even included two reasonably priced summer dresses from Reformation. Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress can be customized, but her daytime looks are available for the local fashionista. Looks like Ben Affleck really has a daughter who can do both.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stylecaster.com/jennifer-lopez-wedding-dress-cost/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos