Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in two Vera Wang wedding dresses





Will you accept this ring? Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams gave Sarah Hyland her final rose on Saturday, marrying the “Modern Family” actress in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. Hyland, 31, stunned in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Vera Wang, chose a second creation from the famous wedding dress designer for the reception. For the ceremony, the actress wore a light ivory silk-faille ball gown with a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and a high slit. Her cathedral-length Italian tulle veil featured a hand-applied macrame lace trim, according to a press release from Vera Wang. Hyland wore her black hair pulled back with soft curls framing her face and accessorized with white crystal-embellished pumps, a diamond bracelet and diamond earrings. Hyland’s formal dress featured a dramatic slit and a full skirt. Vera Wang When it was time to party, Hyland changed into a soft, sheer white Italian crepe dress with a draped neckline, hand-placed macrame lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves. Wang, who has also designed wedding dresses for celebrities like Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani, told Page Six Style earlier this year that she strives to “provide opportunities for women to borrow a different path” with their bridal looks “to explore their own creativity”. , their own body types, their own ways of celebrating, their own ways of dressing. The bride took advantage of the golden hour to pose in her Vera Wang reception dress. Vera Wang The “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender proposed to Hyland in July 2019 after almost two years of dating, but their planned August 2020 wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic. “We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn’t happen,” Adams, 38, tell people in 2021. “We were supposed to get married this year, it didn’t happen.” Jokes that they’ll be “going to Vegas or the courthouse” if their 2022 nuptials don’t go through, the “Bachelorette” alums said, “2022 has to be our year, right? ?” The happy couple started dating in 2017. Getty Images, Luckily, this year was the luckiest, and many of the couple’s famous friends joined in the celebration. Influencer and actress Ciara Robinson served as bridesmaid, and bridesmaids included Vanessa Hudgens and musician GG Magree. In addition to Adams’ “Bachelor” family members, Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-stars were also in attendance, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated at his wedding. niece on television. Adams and Hyland were engaged for three years before getting married. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images While the bride and groom have yet to post about the big day, Vergara showed fans several behind-the-scenes snapshots on her Instagram, including a look at her festive black and white midi skirt ($360) and a crop top by Dubai-based designer Bambah. Congratulations to the happy couple! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and her husband, Justin Mikita, posed with Sofia Vergera at the wedding. sofiavergara/Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/08/22/sarah-hyland-marries-wells-adams-in-two-vera-wang-wedding-dresses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos