Teenage girl backed for refusing to give step-sister her mother’s wedding dress

A teenage girl’s panic over her stepsister’s insistence on wearing her mother’s wedding dress has won sympathy across the internet.

The 16-year-old girl’s mother wore the dress when she married her late father, she said on Reddit’s “Am I the Asshole” forum on Monday, quickly garnering 11,700 votes.

“My father passed away shortly after I was born, leaving my mother in debt,” the teenager wrote. “The only thing she refused to sell was her wedding dress. She always said it was her dream for me to get married wearing her dress or at least her veil.”

Her father had the dress handmade and designed for her mother before they married, the teenager said. When her mother remarried a man named Brad last year, she still hasn’t sold the dress, buying a new dress for her second wedding.

Brad’s 26-year-old daughter Tessa recently got engaged, the teenager said. While discussing her wedding with the family, Tessa suggested wearing the long-cherished dress, proposing that it would “save us so much money”.

“My mom brought up how she wasn’t comfortable with it since she was saving the dress for me,” the Redditor said. “But Brad said my mom should be okay since she now has two wedding dresses and I can wear the other.”

Although her mother still wasn’t convinced, Brad pulled the dress out of storage and handed it to Tessa.

The teenager said: “I panicked and grabbed the dress from her hands. I told her she wasn’t allowed to wear my mum’s dress and she could buy the dress from her own mother or buy her own, but she was not allowed to wear the dress that my mother reserves for me.”

Running to her bedroom, the girl locked herself in with the dress. Her mum texted and called her to hang out all day, while Brad called her “spoiled and selfish”. Tessa cried outside, demanding an apology from her stepsister and asking for the dress to be returned.

“I just can’t let a stranger wear the only thing I have left from my dad,” the girl said.

Internet readers were moved by the teenager’s emotional attachment to a piece of clothing that depicted her late father and a family lost to her, replaced by ‘strangers’.

“It’s sentimental for you, and Brad is really here trying to bully your mom into ignoring your feelings,” one comment with 21,000 votes read.

“She’s trying to pull a punch,” agreed another reader. “Give the dress to someone you can trust to keep it for you. Your mom needs to step up and tell them no. Stop the argument.”

The average cost of a wedding dress in 2021 was $1,800, according to a survey by the wedding planning website The knot. Most women surveyed (93%) said they bought a new dress for their wedding.

In total, the average wedding in the United States last year cost $28,000, or $34,000 including the engagement ring, The Knot reported. For comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimated the national average salary in 2021 at $58,260.

The extravagant costs and heavy emotional pressures of marriages can notoriously strain family relationships, as stories that regularly captivate the internet testify.

Earlier this month a furious bride went viral for refusing to invite her sister-in-law to her nuptials after the relative damaged her wedding dress in a seizure. Meanwhile, a teenager sparked fury in June for throwing a party where a drunken friend tried on and ruined her sister’s wedding dress.

Newsweek contacted u/-Sun-2462 for comment.