Fashion
Teenage girl backed for refusing to give step-sister her mother’s wedding dress
A teenage girl’s panic over her stepsister’s insistence on wearing her mother’s wedding dress has won sympathy across the internet.
The 16-year-old girl’s mother wore the dress when she married her late father, she said on Reddit’s “Am I the Asshole” forum on Monday, quickly garnering 11,700 votes.
“My father passed away shortly after I was born, leaving my mother in debt,” the teenager wrote. “The only thing she refused to sell was her wedding dress. She always said it was her dream for me to get married wearing her dress or at least her veil.”
Her father had the dress handmade and designed for her mother before they married, the teenager said. When her mother remarried a man named Brad last year, she still hasn’t sold the dress, buying a new dress for her second wedding.
Brad’s 26-year-old daughter Tessa recently got engaged, the teenager said. While discussing her wedding with the family, Tessa suggested wearing the long-cherished dress, proposing that it would “save us so much money”.
“My mom brought up how she wasn’t comfortable with it since she was saving the dress for me,” the Redditor said. “But Brad said my mom should be okay since she now has two wedding dresses and I can wear the other.”
Although her mother still wasn’t convinced, Brad pulled the dress out of storage and handed it to Tessa.
The teenager said: “I panicked and grabbed the dress from her hands. I told her she wasn’t allowed to wear my mum’s dress and she could buy the dress from her own mother or buy her own, but she was not allowed to wear the dress that my mother reserves for me.”
Running to her bedroom, the girl locked herself in with the dress. Her mum texted and called her to hang out all day, while Brad called her “spoiled and selfish”. Tessa cried outside, demanding an apology from her stepsister and asking for the dress to be returned.
“I just can’t let a stranger wear the only thing I have left from my dad,” the girl said.
Internet readers were moved by the teenager’s emotional attachment to a piece of clothing that depicted her late father and a family lost to her, replaced by ‘strangers’.
“It’s sentimental for you, and Brad is really here trying to bully your mom into ignoring your feelings,” one comment with 21,000 votes read.
“She’s trying to pull a punch,” agreed another reader. “Give the dress to someone you can trust to keep it for you. Your mom needs to step up and tell them no. Stop the argument.”
The average cost of a wedding dress in 2021 was $1,800, according to a survey by the wedding planning website The knot. Most women surveyed (93%) said they bought a new dress for their wedding.
In total, the average wedding in the United States last year cost $28,000, or $34,000 including the engagement ring, The Knot reported. For comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimated the national average salary in 2021 at $58,260.
The extravagant costs and heavy emotional pressures of marriages can notoriously strain family relationships, as stories that regularly captivate the internet testify.
Earlier this month a furious bride went viral for refusing to invite her sister-in-law to her nuptials after the relative damaged her wedding dress in a seizure. Meanwhile, a teenager sparked fury in June for throwing a party where a drunken friend tried on and ruined her sister’s wedding dress.
Newsweek contacted u/-Sun-2462 for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/teen-backed-refusing-give-stepsister-moms-wedding-dress-viral-reddit-1735829
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]