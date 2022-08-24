How to Get Invited to New York Fashion Week No Matter Who You Are

Scroll to see more images

It’s fashion month and you know what that means! If you live even remotely near New York, London, Paris, or Milan, you’re probably asking yourself this exact question: How the hell can I get invited to Fashion Week? Fortunately, there are more good answers here than you might think, so let me detail them all below.

As a fashion writer, most days my inbox starts filling up with invites to shows, presentations, events, and parties within a few weeks. But not everyone can expect invites to come in organically! Sometimes you have to reach out or take matters into your own hands, but be warned, some of the paths into the world of Fashion Week require very hard work!

If you’re a celebrity, influencer, or editor, congratulations! You probably already have a stacked calendar. If you’re just a regular guy or girl with amazing style and a thirst for what Fashion Week is all about really like, I promise you won’t have to deal with FOMO for long. Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to get invited to Fashion Week and get in on the action for yourself.

1. Be a celebrity

Obviously, being a celebrity is a guaranteed way to sit front row at all the biggest shows if you’re not invited to get up and model there. Celebrities are also often dressed by the designer to ensure they get shots in the latest runway looks. If you’re famous, why are you reading this? You’re probably late for your next show!

2. Be a fashion editor

Fashion editors, writers, and freelancers generally don’t ask for invitations. Designers and the brands they feature on the reg contact them and extend invitations in advance, so they can plan coverage accordingly.

3. Be an influencer

Influencing certainly has its perks: brand deals, product giveaways, and of course, invitations to Fashion Week. Whether you’re an OG blogger like Aimee Song or a rising TikTok star, social media can help you lock in the calendar of your dreams.

4. Work in public relations or volunteer

Fashion PR Guys and Girls Work hard during Fashion Week, but they usually stay for the shows they are planning, which is a nice reward. If you’re a little younger, reach out to PR firms, designers, brands, and venues to see if you can volunteer to help out with shows and sneak in to watch.

5. Be a role model

Obvi, Fashion Week would be nothing without the models. Keep an eye out for any suitable castings (many casting directors now use platforms like TikTok to scout for new talent) and do your research to make sure you can tailor your look to each designer’s desired aesthetic. Once you’ve booked a show or two, you’ll be surprised how quickly your calendar fills up with fittings, glamour, the shows themselves and of course, afterparties.

6. Be a hairstylist or MUA

Being an expert in glamor is another way to achieve this that requires very hard work! Glam squads are responsible for getting models ready to walk the runway and that’s no small feat. Hairstylists and make-up artists must create looks that exactly match the designers’ vision. Expect to work long hours on your feet, but if you’re there for the love of fashion and not the desire to get your street shot, it’ll be worth it.

7. Be a stylist or a buyer

Like editors and writers, stylists and buyers are at Fashion Week to work, not play. They attend the shows and presentations, but they often prefer the ree-sees or private meetings throughout the week where they can see the clothes up close and talk business with the brands.

8. Be a photographer

If you’re a photographer with good credentials, congratulations, you can crash at the end of almost any trail and start taking pictures. If you prefer shooting real people on the go, park outside the hottest Fashion Week locations and start shooting street style. You don’t need any credentials to stay out of shows, so as long as you have an Instagram account and a good camera, you’re good to go!

9. Search for open events

Believe it or not, most Fashion Weeks around the world have at least a handful of events open to the public. Search based on where you are and show up in style! Or, dress to perfection and show off your belongings apart from the guest belongings. Nobody needs to know that you took your street shot and then went home!