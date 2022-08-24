Fashion
The Best Early Labor Day Fashion Deals Save Up To 83% Off
As difficult as it may seem, the unofficial end of summer is only weeks away. And while that might mean putting away the swimsuits and pretty sundresses you wear throughout the season, it’s also an exciting opportunity to try out new trends to help you ring in a new season. slightly cooler.
Luckily for you, retailers are already helping shoppers soak up all the fall vibes with early Labor Day deals on the latest trends. From 83% off comfy sweatshirts to flash sales on designer bags, we’ve found deep discounts on clothes, shoes and accessories you don’t want to miss.
If you’re ready for sweaters and ankle boots galore, check out the deals we’ve found on our favorite fashion finds below.
Labor Day Clothing Deals
Everlane Turtleneck in organic cotton fabric
Your basic back-to-work trousers are washed and ironed, but when it comes to what to wear over them, we choose Everlanes’ stylish cotton turtleneck every time. Right now, you can grab it in four neutral-yet-chic colors and patterns for just $12, or 70% off!
J.Crew Classic 90s High Rise Straight Jeans
It’s time to put away the denim shorts and pull out the mom jeans you’ve been missing all summer. If your collection has been long overdue for an upgrade, J.Crew has some 90s-inspired high-rise options for you. They feature a straight leg, light wash, and a $99 discount bringing them to just under $40 .
Treasure & Bond Oversize Ruana
Look fashionable and feel comfortable wearing this oversized plaid jumper. Pair it with a long sleeve tee, mom jeans and a pair of chic ankle boots and consider your fall look complete. Oh, and did we mention it’s also 50% off?
Fitted sleeveless rib knit midi dress Old Navy
Old Navy is slashing a ton of its sartorial options right now, but we’ve got our eye on this rib-knit midi number. It comes in a range of fall-ready colors. All you need is a denim jacket, white sneakers and trendy earrings to complete the look.
Lululemon Swift Vented Running Tank
Make sure your fitness wardrobe can keep up with your workouts. Lululemon is always updating their sale page with flashing discounts and you’ll miss it and we just found this vented running tank top for nearly $40 off.
Wide-leg wool-blend pants Banana Republic
We can’t believe how stylish these wool-blend bottoms are or how Banana Republic just slashed them by 71%. Wide-leg pants are a trend we can follow, but we were really there for the fabric, which is supposed to be soft and stretchy. And because it would be a shame to hide them behind a box all day, be sure to show them off at an after-work happy hour.
Madewell Super Brushed Welt Easygoing Sweatshirt
Who doesn’t love snuggling up in a crewneck when September rolls around? We were already planning our early fall campfire outfit, and this Madewell sweatshirt tops our list. Not only is the Weathered Brick color the perfect fall hue, but the brand claims its super brushed terry fabric is ridiculously soft, making us want to get our hands on it even more.
90s Everlane Cheeky Jeans
When you spot a pair of Everlane jeans 50% off, it’s worth shouting from the rooftops. The label’s Cheeky version features a butt-amplifying rear cut, stretchy Japanese denim and a cut designed to hug the thighs and hips perfectly.
Everlane The thick cardigan
Are you still stuck in beach and sun mode? One look at this chunky cardigan and you’ll be craving sweater season. Between the blouson sleeves, the exaggerated collar and the ribbed design, we weren’t sure what we love the most. But were willing to order one in each color to find out.
Felina Reyes Cape Sleeve Sweater
Speaking of sweater season, you can never have too many knits, right? Right now you can add this stylish top to your collection with 41% off. It comes in three neutral shades Bone (cream), Heather Gray and Butterscotch and features a slave cape that looks as dramatic as it does beautiful.
Dokotoo corduroy buttoned shirt
Save nearly 40% on one of Amazon’s most popular button-down blouses. It’s available in 36 colors and patterns and is made with a corduroy material that the brand describes as light, soft and comfortable.
Labor Day Shoe Deals
Dr. Scholl’s Local Platform Bootie
There’s nothing wrong with adding a little pep and height at your step. These Dr. Scholl’s slippers can help you achieve both, thanks to their platform style and Insole Technology footbed.
Everlane the trainer
According to Everlane, this sneaker is “designed to be worn every day and actually made to last.” It looks (and looks) like the perfect option for commute to work, wear to work, wear after work and everything in between.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Soon temperatures will return to a level that makes running outdoors comfortable again and when they do, these running sneakers are the perfect shoe for your sprints. They are designed with a Cloudfoam memory insole that is meant to hug the foot and keep it comfortable.
Teagan Universal Thread Lace-Up Ankle Boots
There’s nothing quite like a classic bootie to officially kick off fall and chase away the vibes left behind by summer. These lace-up sneakers are ready to walk through apple orchards, browse piles of leaves, and hit the coffee shop for your third pumpkin spice latte of the day.
Musshoe Pointed Toe Slip-On Flats
If you are looking for a new pair of office shoes, these ballet flats are adorned with a professional style. The slip-on design and jelly sole make it a great choice for all-day comfort. They’re also available in 29 different colors, so there’s something to match every outfit, aesthetic, and style preference.
Dream Pairs Elastic Ankle Strap Ballet Flats
Need a little more ankle support when it comes to your casual shoes? These flats may offer just what you need, plus a “super-soft” lining, a flexible outsole, and a cushioned footbed. Right now, you can pick up a pair for almost 30% off at Amazon.
Bootie Lucky Brand Basel
Save $40 on a pair of these Lucky Brand ankle boots, made with suede and leather detailing along with a cushioned footbed and round toe design. Add them as the finishing touch to your fall-inspired sweater-skirt combo for a chic-casual outfit.
Labor Day Accessory Deals
Giani Bernini Saffiano Mini Dome
If you’re going to splurge on a bag, make sure it’s one with a timeless look. This brown and dusty blue mini bag is sure to turn heads not only for its beauty. People won’t believe you got 65% off this stunning accessory before the holiday weekend.
BaubleBar Maritza Pisa Initial Bracelet
The right accessory can turn an “OK” outfit into a 10 out of 10 stunner. When we’re looking for that wow factor, we turn to BaubleBar to make our necks, ears, and wrists shine. Right now you can find the brand’s Initial Pisa bracelet on sale at half the original price and don’t forget to use the code TWENTY to get another 20% off the top.
Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie
If sweater season is approaching, beanie weather can’t be too far behind. Keep your head and ears warm on cold autumn nights with this merino wool beanie, also available in several solid colors and featuring a trendy turn-up.
Kate Spade Spot The Spade Pave Huggies
Kate Spade may be best known for her handbag offerings, but you don’t want to overlook what the designer label can do with a piece of jewelry. These elegant drop earrings feature a circle (and a half) of cubic zirconia stones wrapped around a subtle cutout of the brand’s logo. You can pick up a pair for under $20 in rose gold and silver for a limited time.
Tewiky Chevron Necklace
Amazon is slashing the regular price of this chunky chain necklace by 47%, bringing it down to just $16. Reviewers gave the accessory top marks for its comfortable design and impressive quality and value.
Zorfin waist bag
Belt bags are no longer just the comeback trend, they are now a wardrobe staple. If you haven’t yet joined the elevated fanny pack club, this pick from Amazon is a good place to start. It’s designed to be worn around the waist or across the chest and features multiple compartments to store all your essentials.
Aerie Round Buckle Chunky Belt
Never underestimate the power of a good belt, it can take a look from good to great. A brown belt is a staple every wardrobe should have and this simple yet chic 100% leather option with a gold buckle is a great choice to wear with your favorite jeans, skirts or slacks.
AEO Canvas Saddle Bag
Looking for your next must-have bag for fall? This canvas shoulder bag gives off all the fall vibes from its embroidered exterior to its yellow and orange floral patterned interior. If its irresistible look doesn’t convince you to add it to cart, its 30% discount will.
