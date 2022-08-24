Zappos VIP Sale: Save big on Hoka, Vans and Steve Madden





Zappos is always central when it comes to footwear for the whole family, and right now the sales part is even hotter than usual, especially if you are a VIP member. During this annual event, Zappos VIP members can earn 10 points per dollar spent on purchases and with over 4,600 styles in the men’s section alone, there’s no shortage of discounts. Remember, Zappos accepts returns and exchanges for a full year after purchase, so you have plenty of time to plan winter outfits while other off-season styles go on sale. Shop our favorite picks from the sale below, then head over to the Zappos website to check everything else. These classic low-top sneakers go with everything, and the lilac is very Gen Z for those who need gifts for new students (the shoes are great on campus, too). If purples aren’t in the mood, poppies and floral prints are pretty much guaranteed to stay cheerful on the cloudy fall days ahead. These airbrushed look sneakers give any joggers or jeans a cool look for classes, errands or to give a plain dress a whole new look. These statement loafers get top marks for quality and beauty 970 five-star reviews are pretty amazing. Even better? They’re 50% off right now, whether you’re bold with your colorway or more subtle in the fall. Madewell Preslie Sandal

Sturdy but with a bit of lift to keep that dress hem off the ground, these sandals are pretty much the definition of all-purpose, they can go from a bodega run to dinner effortlessly. Lugged-soled shoes like these are back for fall, and these premium shoes are currently over $100 off. (A similar style in ecru is also available for an additional $12). Now that the Bondi 8s are here, the 7s are suddenly on sale, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t amazing shoes. Pick a pair now for over $30 off regular price. Rugged and ready for your fall wardrobe of flannel shirts, these utilitarian (yet stylish!) boots have just enough eye-catching details with the red laces. IYKYK when it comes to the Ghosts, and right now you can get a new pair to end the year for $30 off. The only difficult part about buying this excellent running shoe? Choose your pair from 20 color options. It’s never too early to introduce little kids to a classic, these shower slides from Adidas are a great place to start. These animal print shoes are stretchy for easy on in the morning when you just need to get out and they’re adorable too. Classic Vans in black and white are updated with a hint of strawberry (and check out the five-star ratings). These waterproof shoes are ideal for rainy fall hikes and any other puddles that appear in their path. If your child has formal days ahead, these Steve Maddens toddlers, little kids, and big kids will get them through in comfort (and style).

