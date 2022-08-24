New York Fashion Week NFTs to unlock invites and merchandise





NFTs first surfaced at NYFW in February, offering exclusive rewards to designer guests. Now they provide access to more experiences and physical goods, a shift that reflects a growing trend in fashion and retail towards tokenized and phygital products. Keys aren’t the only blockchain-based tools for accessing NYFW experiences. Markarian is offering a host of NFT Private Lounge subscriptions ($0 for silver, $250 for gold, and $3,000 for diamond), which offer a chance to win invites to the September 14 live show ( all five diamond holders are guaranteed invitations). Rebecca Minkoff and Mavion also dropped 55 NFTs in July, five of which include tickets to Minkoff’s upcoming NYFW show. The first use cases are still nascent. But, if successful, fashion shows could plan to more regularly welcome NFT holders, who are often loyal, engaged and active fans of the brand. It’s another way Web3 is working to democratize fashion by providing new avenues of access, as long as fans can afford NFT. This trend reflects an interesting take on token-gating, which is used to limit access to future products and experiences for certain NFT holders. The premise is valid (one must own a given NFT to access it), but this approach aims to unlock previously unreachable experiential opportunities, offering new avenues for brand engagement if that resonates with consumers. Last season, Joseph Altuzarra gave away matching NFTs to show attendees in a bid to create an expanded sense of community, he said. Business in vogue in February. This is the next step. I want people who are interested in fashion at all levels to be able to participate, which is why I chose to participate in the design of this NFT, he said. Kim Shui, who first tested NFTs last season, wants to highlight the male dominance of the crypto space. As a womenswear designer, Shui hopes the physical and experiential opportunities unlocked by the key will open not only the world of fashion, but also the crypto sphere, to women who may not have had access to these. different spaces. The lower price of these NFTs and the ability to split the payout into four installments reflect a recognition of people’s reluctance to spend big on tokens that provide access to one-time events. The lack of offers on Jason Wu and DressXs 8.5 ETH (about $13,000) Michelle Obama’s dress, along with two show tickets, suggests people aren’t willing to pay through the roof to attend a fashion show. A $100 NFT key seems more promising, especially given the potential longevity of its usefulness. Wang is intrigued by how the project could grow and evolve. What happens if you hold multiple keys? What is the experience like for a fan who has held a key for multiple seasons, and what benefits could a fan who purchased a key this season unlock for next season? Could community composability allow for stickier fanbases and on-chain identity? Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More on this topic: How the Metaverse Influenced New York Fashion Week Shape the Next NFT Game: Pairing Digital NFTs with Physical Items NFTs are coming to Instagram, bringing Web3 fashion closer to the mainstream

