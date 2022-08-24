Ralph Lauren designs for wedding in Georgia





Let JLo eclipse her own previous wedding celebration. A month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s intimate Las Vegas wedding, the bride showed off three different custom Ralph Lauren wedding dresses for the couple’s more elaborate night out in Georgia. “The dresses were dreamy,” Lopez wrote Tuesday in her “On the JLo” newsletter, also thanking the designer. Lopez showed off new, never-before-seen photos of herself wearing the dresses, along with concept sketches by the designer. She also promised to share “a few more photos and delicious details from our big day” in her newsletter “very soon.” Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding venue:What we know about the actor’s estate in Georgia Ralph Lauren shared a behind-the-scenes video Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse into the process of hand-stitching gemstones into fabric. “Modern heirlooms for timeless romance,” the brand captioned the video. The first dress, which Lopez modeled in front of a mirror, features a ruffled cap sleeve, high neck, exaggerated ruffled mermaid-style train and long veil. The second features a halter neckline crossed in the front with a connecting veil and jewels sewn along the chest, with cutouts in the back and another mermaid train. The third, a long backless dress, added a pearl chain top. Lopez wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun with all three looks. As for Bennifer’s first wedding on July 16, some mystery remains about Lopez’s fashion choices. ‘The best night of our lives’:Jennifer Lopez shares details of Vegas wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck The mega-star wore two different dresses: a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder lace dress with a matching veil, which Zuhair Murad confirmed to USA TODAY to be part of his upcoming Spring 2023 bridal collection, and a sleeveless floral jacquard dress by Alezander McQueen, which she said was from an “old movie”. What old movie? Some fans have speculated that the dress was worn by Lopez in the 2004 “Jersey Girl” cover photo, in which the singer played Affleck’s character’s wife, her current husband. But “Jersey Girl” costume designer Juliet Polcsa told USA TODAY last month that “the two dresses are not the same piece.” “The dress worn by Ms. Lopez over the weekend does not appear to be the same dress made for ‘Jersey Girl’,” Polcsa rep Rocco Hindman added. Jennifer Lopez’s “old movie” wedding dress remains a mystery:All we do and don’t know The neckline of the McQueen dress resembles the one worn on the movie poster, however, Affleck covers the main difference between the wardrobe pieces in the photo. The “Jersey Girl” dress Lopez wore features a keyhole, according to stills from the film. The race to find the wedding dress from the “old movie” is made much more complicated by Lopez’s nine stints as a bride on the big screen. The “If You Had My Love” singer first portrayed a bride in “Mi Familia (My Family)” in 1995. The film centered on the lives of a multigenerational Mexican American family living in Los Angeles, but Lopez is briefly shown taking wedding photos in a wedding dress and veil. (2001), “Enough” (2002), “Monster-in-Law” (2005), “El Cantante” (2006) and “The Back-up Plan” (2010). Lopez has also worn several white dresses in movies that have nothing to do with marriage. The multihyphen never mentioned in her newsletter whether the “old movie” dress was something from a movie she was a bride in or any regular movie. According to Women’s Health, Lopez has starred in at least 36 films. After:Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarry in second star-studded wedding in Georgia

