SIMONMILLER’s Casa Jus wine is the latest must-have for the Fashion-Girl Favorite





For a while, it seemed like every fashion brand was launching a line for the home; LoveShackFancy, Sleeper and RHODE are just a few of the many labels that have jumped on this trend. In fact, its genre has become so anticipated that some forward-thinking companies are turning to different new lifestyle ventures to shake things up. An example of this? The darling of fashion-girls SIMONMILLER, who leads the pack with Casa Jus, a blend of white wines in partnership with Jumbo Time Wines which is expanding its homeware line, CaSa, in an unexpected (and welcome) way. Does this seem random to you? Naturally, but according to the two brands, the collaboration actually made perfect sense for them. Before our launch, Chelsea [Hansford] and SIMONMILLER have been big supporters of Jumbo Time, featuring our wines at their SIMONMILLER 2021 global release, Jumbo Time Wines founders Omar Koukaz and Jonathan Yadegar told TZR in an email. We both take a fun and playful approach to our spaces, while making thoughtful products. We thought they were the perfect LA-based brand to partner with! They are not wrong. Jumbo Time wines are made to be fun to drink, while SIMONMILLER’s CaSa collection is a bright, carefree celebration of home. As SIMONMILLERAs creative director Hansford notes, the two fit together perfectly. The creation of CaSa Jus with Jumbo Time Wines is an exciting extension of our CaSa collection and marks the perfect end to summer! she says. It was a truly genuine partnership with the Jumbo Time team powered by our colorful Los Angeles roots and great natural wine! You can expect those brand mentalities to shine through the product itself, which is described as a crisp yet textured white wine with lively acidity and tropical notes. This was achieved through a blend of 50% Riesling, 25% Pinot Blanc and 25% Chardonnay; according to the brand, the Riesling and Chardonnay were directly pressed in neutral French oak barrels, while the Pinot Blanc spent 15 days on its skins before being pressed. If that sounds good, you better act fast, though: only 120 bottles have been produced, and there’s a maximum of four bottles per order. Like all SIMONMILLER launches, these will be in high demand, so there’s no time to waste on nabbing a $42 bottle. Buy it exclusively now by visiting Jumbo Time Wines website via the following link. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/living/simonmiller-casa-jus-wine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos