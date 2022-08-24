Fashion
What are skin tags? Causes and treatment options
A skin tag is a small, soft, hanging piece of skin that may have a peduncle or stalk. They can appear anywhere on the body, but especially where the skin rubs against other skin or clothing.
Other names are acrochordon, skin papilloma, skin tag, fibroepithelial polyp, fibroma molluscum, pendulum fibroma, soft fibroma, and Templeton skin tags.
Skin tags are very common and usually occur after midlife. They affect men and women equally.
Skin tags are benign, non-cancerous tumors of the skin. They consist of a core of fibers and ducts, nerve cells, fat cells, and a lining or epidermis.
They can appear on:
- eyelids
- armpits
- under the breasts
- elder
- upper chest
- neck, in case of papilloma colli
They often go unnoticed unless they are in a conspicuous place or repeatedly rubbed or scratched, for example, by clothing, jewelry or while shaving.
Some people may have skin tags and never notice them. In some cases, they rub together or fall off painlessly. Very large skin tags can burst under pressure.
The surface of skin tags can be smooth or irregular in appearance. They are often elevated from the surface of the skin on fleshy peduncles or stems. They are usually flesh-colored or slightly brownish.
Skin tags start out small, flattened like a pinhead bump. Some stay small, others grow. Their diameter can range from 2 millimeters (mm) to 1 centimeter (cm), and some can reach 5 cm.
As skin tags are generally harmless, removal is normally for aesthetic or cosmetic reasons.
Large skin tags, especially in areas where they may rub against something, such as clothing, jewelry, or skin, may be removed due to irritation.
Removing a large skin tag from the face or under the arms can make shaving easier.
Operation
The following procedures can be used:
- Cauterization: The skin tag is burned by electrolysis
- Cryosurgery: the skin tag is frozen using a probe containing liquid nitrogen
- Ligation: the blood supply to the tag is cut off
- Excision: The tag is cut out with a scalpel
These procedures should only be performed by a dermatologist, skin specialist, or healthcare professional with similar training.
Skin tags on the eyelid, especially those near the edge of the eyelid, may need to be removed by an ophthalmologist or specialist eye doctor.
Removing a skin tag at home is normally not recommended, due to risk of bleeding and possible infection.
However, very small tags can be removed by tying dental floss or fine cotton thread around the base of the tag to cut off circulation to the tag.
Over-the-counter solutions
Over-the-counter (OTC) solutions are available at pharmacies. These freeze the tag and it will fall off after 7-10 days. These can also be bought onlinealthough it is recommended to consult a professional doctor before using these treatments.
These drugs are similar to those used for the removal of warts.
There is no evidence that removing tags encourages more of them to develop.
It’s not known exactly what causes skin tags, but it can occur when clumps of collagen and blood vessels get trapped inside thicker pieces of skin.
Since they are more common in creases or skin folds, they can be mainly caused by skin rubbing against skin.
Some people seem to inherit an increased susceptibility to skin tags.
Skin tags affect both men and women, but they occur more often during pregnancy, in obese people, and in people with diabetes.
They have been associated with hyperinsulinemia, when there is too much insulin circulating in the blood.
Risk factors for skin tags
Skin tags seem to be more common in:
- overweight and obese people
- diabetics
- women during pregnancy, possibly due to hormonal changes and high levels of growth factors
- those with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV)
- people with a sex steroid imbalance, especially if there are changes in estrogen and progesterone levels
- those whose close family members also have skin tags
Studies to have found skin tags are more likely to occur with:
They have also been linked to insulin resistance and elevation of highly sensitive C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation.
This suggests that skin tags may offer an external sign of a increased risk insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.
More rarely, skin tags are rarely associated with:
- Birt-Hogg-Dub syndrome
- Polycystic ovary syndrome
Birt-Hogg-Dub syndrome (BHD) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by skin tumors including multiple fibrofolliculomas, trichodiscomas, and acrochordons, or skin tags. Carcinomas, or cancerous growths, can also develop in the kidneys and colon.
|
