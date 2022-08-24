editorial | How a Ukrainian fashion brand survived the war

In February this year, my team at Ienki Ienki and I were preparing a sales campaign in Milan. It was a good time for the brand. We had recently exceeded 160 wholesale accounts. Our pre-fall campaign was a success. And with the upcoming Main Collection sales, it looked like we were celebrating our best season yet. The team was energized.

Then, on February 24, Russia launched a massive military assault on Ukraine. The country is plunged into war and business comes to an abrupt halt. The market was paralyzed. Nobody even talked about business for the first month. Instead, we focused on our team of 120 people, spread across Kyiv and Cherkasy, making sure everyone was safe.

For some of them, it was literally about physical survival. One of our team members was stuck in Bucha, hiding in a summer kitchen while Russian soldiers occupied his family home. Our merchandising manager traveled to Gostomel, another small town northwest of Kyiv that was invaded and brutally destroyed by the Russians, to help his parents escape. We didn’t hear from him for three long weeks until they managed to escape to Kyiv.

The next two months were all about picking up scattered pieces of the business and trying to put things together. We have moved our offices and warehouse to the west of the country. In June, we relaunched the sampling studio in Kyiv. Our head office reopened in August. Today, running the business is primarily a virtual experience of managing a team spread across Ukraine, but also in Italy, Spain, Canada and the United States. Thanks to Covid, we were prepared for this.

As the world watched the horrors unfold in Ukraine, we received a mixed response from across the industry. Amid the flurry of statements of support, the industry has become very cautious about collaborating with Ukrainian brands. How would we produce? Would we be able to deliver on time? Would we survive at all? Our Rainbowwave showroom has been brilliant in helping us through the turmoil. We negotiated with each client and made sure that our commitments would be kept. The trickiest part was convincing international suppliers to put our orders back into production. We have around 30 of them and rely heavily on each one. I’ve spent countless hours on Zoom. With some, we had to go to factories just to prove the company was here to stay.

Getting a product manufactured is hard, but delivering it to customers is even harder. Due to shipping delays, our direct-to-consumer sales, our main source of cash, are suffering. Customers increasingly prefer to buy from our merchant partners, which is faster and easier for them.

Every designer I know in Ukraine faces a constant stream of disasters waiting to happen.

This season, we missed our sales forecast by 30%. But fulfill all our obligations. And with the exception of a couple of accounts that canceled their fall/winter orders, we’re back in the game. As I write this, our team is preparing two pop-up projects slated to launch later this year. , one with a UK department store, the other with a trendy concept store in Asia.

And yet, the sky is no longer the limit. There’s no doubt that running a Ukrainian fashion business these days is a terribly bumpy road. Every designer I know in Ukraine faces a constant stream of disasters waiting to happen. Ukrainian retailers are also under scrutiny. With dwindling deliveries, they choose to sell their old stock to those remaining in the country. It may sound surreal, but for many people, shopping is one of the few sources of joy they have left.

But with brutal challenges come opportunities. For the past two months, I’ve been traveling around Italy, chatting with people from major production companies. They are all impressed with the resilience and flexibility of Ukrainian companies, as well as our commitment to providing high quality at reasonable prices. This was my greatest discovery of this difficult period.

Faced with vertiginous price inflation throughout Europe, controlling production costs is crucial and international companies are looking for alternative suppliers. This is where Ukraine could benefit. Once the war is over, there is so much potential for the country to emerge as a major production hub for the luxury industry and not just for mass market players like Inditex and H&M.

Ienki Ienki is 100% produced in Ukraine to the highest standards. Thanks to our hard workers and the know-how to manufacture and produce top quality garments, Ukraine could one day become a valuable production base for Balenciaga, Fendi and Thom Browne.

The last six months have been difficult, but I am convinced that Ukraine will prevail. Our main goal right now is to win this war. Then we will win the industry.

Dmitriy Ievenko is the founder of Ukrainian outerwear brand Ienki Ienki.

