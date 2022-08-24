Security Diary: Suspected Voyeur Films Woman’s Dress in Walla Walla Store | Security Log

Today’s security log features multiple robberies, multiple assaults, and an alleged voyeur in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
August 22
4:11 a.m. Burglary, block 600 Wellington Ave.
21st of August
9:21 p.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 2000 Howard Street.
4:41 p.m. Arrest warrant, 1200 West Cherry Street.
10:13 a.m. Property found, block 00 North Third Avenue.
8:15 a.m. Prowl Vehicle, 1800 block Fairway Drive.
7:59 a.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 200 West Chestnut Street.
20 August
6:04 p.m. Violation of arms, block 800 South Ninth Avenue. An arrest has been made.
3:56 p.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 1500 Walla Walla Ave.
2:57 p.m. Breach of protective order, block 1900 East Alder Street.
2:44 p.m. Arrest warrant, 10th Avenue and Poplar Street.
11:46 a.m. Vehicle prowling, block 1300 The Dalles Military Road.
8:15 a.m. Trespass, block 00 East Rees Avenue.
8:09 a.m. Flight, 900 South Ninth Avenue block.
4:58 a.m. Assault, 100 block West Birch Street.
12:01 a.m. Agency Assistance, Block 100 Southwest First Avenue, Milton-Freewater. Walla Walla Police assisted Milton-Freewater Police in investigating a shooting.
August 19
5:57 p.m. Flight, block 400 South Wilbur Avenue.
12:34 p.m. Breach of protective order, block 900 Martin Drive.
11:49 a.m. Trespass, 1000 Jefferson Street block. A man allegedly tried to enter an abandoned house.
11:38 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 400 South Fourth Avenue block. Material damage reported.
8:35 a.m. Warrant for arrest, 100 block East Cherry Street.
August 18
9:10 p.m. Assault, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
2:32 p.m. Voyeurism, 1600 block West Poplar Street. An unknown suspect allegedly filmed a client’s dress at Ross’s.
2:28 p.m. Property found, 500 block North Roosevelt Street. An electric hedge trimmer was found.
2:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle, block 500 Ash Street.