Security Diary: Suspected Voyeur Films Woman’s Dress in Walla Walla Store | Security Log





Today’s security log features multiple robberies, multiple assaults, and an alleged voyeur in Walla Walla. Walla Walla Police Department August 22 4:11 a.m. Burglary, block 600 Wellington Ave. 21st of August 9:21 p.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 2000 Howard Street. 4:41 p.m. Arrest warrant, 1200 West Cherry Street. 10:13 a.m. Property found, block 00 North Third Avenue. 8:15 a.m. Prowl Vehicle, 1800 block Fairway Drive. 7:59 a.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 200 West Chestnut Street. 20 August 6:04 p.m. Violation of arms, block 800 South Ninth Avenue. An arrest has been made. 3:56 p.m. Breach of Protective Order, Block 1500 Walla Walla Ave. 2:57 p.m. Breach of protective order, block 1900 East Alder Street. 2:44 p.m. Arrest warrant, 10th Avenue and Poplar Street. 11:46 a.m. Vehicle prowling, block 1300 The Dalles Military Road. 8:15 a.m. Trespass, block 00 East Rees Avenue. 8:09 a.m. Flight, 900 South Ninth Avenue block. 4:58 a.m. Assault, 100 block West Birch Street. 12:01 a.m. Agency Assistance, Block 100 Southwest First Avenue, Milton-Freewater. Walla Walla Police assisted Milton-Freewater Police in investigating a shooting. August 19 5:57 p.m. Flight, block 400 South Wilbur Avenue. 12:34 p.m. Breach of protective order, block 900 Martin Drive. 11:49 a.m. Trespass, 1000 Jefferson Street block. A man allegedly tried to enter an abandoned house. 11:38 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 400 South Fourth Avenue block. Material damage reported. 8:35 a.m. Warrant for arrest, 100 block East Cherry Street. August 18 9:10 p.m. Assault, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue. 2:32 p.m. Voyeurism, 1600 block West Poplar Street. An unknown suspect allegedly filmed a client’s dress at Ross’s. 2:28 p.m. Property found, 500 block North Roosevelt Street. An electric hedge trimmer was found. 2:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle, block 500 Ash Street.

Information is compiled by Union-Bulletin staff from official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

