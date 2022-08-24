Men’s flip flops combine comfort and style in the most seamless way

Shoes are a segment of daily wear items that experience a lot of wear and tear. Like clothes, they face the vagaries of our daily existence and need to be replaced with new ones from time to time. It is in our nature to have different shoes for different occasions but, generally speaking, shoes are categorized in our homes as party wear and everyday wear.

Among the entire range of shoes for everyday wear, the convenience of a pair of slippers is unmatched. And as part of the slippers, there are flip flops which are essentially slip-ons and, what the generation in their 40s and up, will understand as hawaai chappals.

Now, if you’re looking for options, exploring online platforms like Amazon is a great way to start your search. Not only do we have a lot of options, but the prices are also very attractive. We have compiled a list of these products for your perusal and think you should definitely give them a try. Take a look.

Flite Men’s Flip Flops

This pair of easy to wear slippers is available in three colors – black, blue and white. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. The sole and the upper part of these slippers are made of ethylene vinyl acetate. This pair comes with a pull-on closure and has a medium shoe width. Its tip style is round and it comes with a 30-day warranty.