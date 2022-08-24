Fashion
Men’s flip flops combine comfort and style in the most seamless way
Flip flops offer great comfort to the wearer.
Shoes are a segment of daily wear items that experience a lot of wear and tear. Like clothes, they face the vagaries of our daily existence and need to be replaced with new ones from time to time. It is in our nature to have different shoes for different occasions but, generally speaking, shoes are categorized in our homes as party wear and everyday wear.
Among the entire range of shoes for everyday wear, the convenience of a pair of slippers is unmatched. And as part of the slippers, there are flip flops which are essentially slip-ons and, what the generation in their 40s and up, will understand as hawaai chappals.
Now, if you’re looking for options, exploring online platforms like Amazon is a great way to start your search. Not only do we have a lot of options, but the prices are also very attractive. We have compiled a list of these products for your perusal and think you should definitely give them a try. Take a look.
Flite Men’s Flip Flops
This pair of easy to wear slippers is available in three colors – black, blue and white. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. The sole and the upper part of these slippers are made of ethylene vinyl acetate. This pair comes with a pull-on closure and has a medium shoe width. Its tip style is round and it comes with a 30-day warranty.
Flite Mens White Flip Flops Thong Slippers-10 UK/India (44.67 EU) (FL0245G)
30%
stopped
₹ 280
₹ 399
DRUNKEN Men’s and Women’s Flip Flops Slipper
This pair of flip flops is available in no less than 10 different attractive colors. Names include yellow, pink, purple, orange, gray, red among others. The sole and upper material were made from Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which makes this pair of slippers lightweight, breathable, durable and flexible, providing a comfortable and relaxed shoe-wearing experience. These slippers come with a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width.
DRUNKEN Mens Slipper Flip Flops Massage Fashion Slides Open Toe Non-Slip Navy Blue – 8-9 UK
50%
stopped
₹ 399
₹ 799
Campus JL-005 Men’s Outdoor Flip Flops
This pair of funky slippers comes in two color and print combinations – black and blue-grey. While the sole of this pair is made of rubber, the upper is made of synthetic material. It also features an attractive Superman logo on the top and can also be a casual dress option. So it’s your ideal shoe option when you feel like getting out of the house to go to your neighborhood market or when you suddenly decide to take a long drive with your loved ones.
Campus Men’s JL-005 BLK Outdoor Flip Flop Slider -7 UK/India
31%
stopped
₹ 549
₹ 799
BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pairs of Men’s Flip-Flop Slippers
This pair of flip flop slippers is available on Amazon in a two-pack. Both have different designs and are white in color. Its sole is made of rubber while the upper part of the slippers is made of PU leather. It comes with a pull-on closure and has a medium shoe width. It has a medium sized heel and it is water resistant. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK.
BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pairs of Men’s Flip-Flop Slippers White
60%
stopped
₹ 399
₹ 999
AFROJACK Mens Flip Flops
This pair of flip flops in three different colors – black, blue and gray. It has a synthetic rubber sole while the material used to make the upper part is Croslite. It is a stylish pair that can easily be a casual shoe option. Sizes start from 7UK and go up to 10UK. It has a pull-on closure with a medium shoe width.
AFROJACK Men’s Flip Flops Slippers (grey, numeric_10)
80%
stopped
₹ 499
₹ 2,495
Flip flops slipper prices at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Flite Men’s Flip Flops
|399.00
|DRUNKEN Men’s and Women’s Flip Flops Slipper
|799.00
|Campus JL-005 Men’s Outdoor Flip Flops
|799.00
|BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pairs of Men’s Flip-Flop Slippers
|999.00
|AFROJACK Mens Flip Flops
|2,495.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
