Fashion
Jennifer Lopez Wears Three Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. The couple held a wedding celebration for friends and family over the weekend after making things official last month.
More than 20 years after first getting engaged, the Afflecks opted for a low-key ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel in July, then threw a big party at their Georgia estate over the weekend.
And of course, it goes without saying that Lopez went all out for her wedding dresses, wearing more than a few very special gowns.
Below, we detail everything we know about Lopez’s beautiful wedding looks.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The Alexander McQueen dress
Although the setting was extremely low-key and relaxed for the couple’s surprise wedding in Las Vegas, there was nothing watered down about Lopez’s wedding attire.
In images that have been shared on social media by various members of her glam squad, Lopez can be seen wearing two different dresses during the celebrations, the first of which was a sleeveless white design by Alexander McQueen.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The Zuhair Murad dress
Lopez then changed into an off-the-shoulder lace gown by Zuhair Murad that featured a fishtail train, corseted bodice and matching veil. Sharing details with fans on her newsletter, Lopez explained that the dress was from a movie she starred in.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the singer said. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real one (in the eyes of the ‘State, Las Vegas, one pink convertible and the other) to a long, long time.”
She added: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving. and good to each other. We had it. And so much more. The best night of our lives.”
Lopez signed off to the newsletter with her new name: “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”
Ralph Lauren dresses
For the couple’s celebration in Georgia – which saw them welcoming all of their closest friends and family to their Riceboro estate – Lopez wore not one, but three custom Ralph Lauren dresses.
The first dress was “a handkerchief wedding dress reimagined as a turtleneck column dress with the addition of a dramatic ruffled hem,” the Ralph Lauren team explained of the design, adding: “Over 1,000 hand cut handkerchiefs and 500 yards of fabric have been cut into ruffles and tied by hand, creating a voluminous and romantic skirt.The intricate sleeve is encrusted with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder to create a heritage-inspired romantic sensibility.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Later, Lopez changed into a dramatic chandelier bead dress that was adorned with thousands of cascading bead chains.
“30 artisans worked 700 hours to hand-embroider the dress with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal.”
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The third and final dress was an elegant mermaid silhouette with a keyhole neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals in various shapes and shades of white and is complemented by a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay.
And Lopez of course accessorized with plenty of impressive jewelry. For her walk down the aisle, the singer wore plenty of Mikimoto pearl jewelry, including a ring and earrings, and for the reception she added two million dollars worth of Samer Halimeh diamonds.
You can see the making of Lopez’s stunning wedding dresses below.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
