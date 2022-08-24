Best Outfits in Fashion History: Barbra Streisand’s Oscar-winning ‘Funny Girl’ ensemble





Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images There are some really great celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you’re desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. Barbra Streisand is one of the few celebrities who truly embodies the role of a icon, and this also extends to his approach to personal style. If there’s one outfit I remember getting “ooh” and “aahing” from when I was young and fell in love with the art of fashion, it’s Streisand’s sparkly pantsuit at the 1969 Oscars, worn to accept his first Oscar for “funny girl.” As a first-time entrant and nominee, Streisand was predestined to make a splash on the Oscars carpet that year. Her nu-mirage of a set surprised not only the general public, but also Streisand herself: in a 2016 interview with Oshe recalled, “I had no idea that when the lights hit this outfit, it went transparent!” Although it was a little outrageous for its time, the look certainly trumps its past reviews thanks to its classic touches, and it’s been remembered as one of everyone’s most beloved fashion statements. times at the Oscars. Scroll to continue Barbra (center) poses with Jack Albertson (left) and Anthony Harvey (right), Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Designed by Arnold Scaasi, the outfit consisted of a shimmering blouse and matching bell-bottom pants adorned with dime-sized sheer sequins. Featuring a basic white collar and cuffs and a black satin bow at the neckline, it became the most famous of Scaasi’s career. In his book “Women I’ve dressed and undressed“, recalls the Canadian designer being inspired by a dress he had made for Polly Bergennightclub number; he liked its shiny black transparent effect and wanted to create a custom version for the time of Streisand’s career. It’s also worth mentioning that while much of the controversy over the look was its transparency, part of it also stemmed from the fact that Streisand was the first actress to wear pants at the Oscars – and then accept an award in them. . Streisand had kept the headline-grabbing clothes until she eventually auctioned them off to benefit the Streisand Foundation, which supports various charities. The winning bid? Arnold Scaasi himself, who sought to create a comprehensive archive of his designs. In the gallery below, we’ve curated pieces to help you embody your inner “Funny Girl” – although, to be honest, you might not cause as much of a stir as Streisand. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

