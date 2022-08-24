Jennifer Lopez reveals a dramatic 20ft veil for her wedding dress – WWD

Jennifer Lopez added a statement veil to her wedding ceremony look on Saturday when she walked down the aisle for the second time with Ben Affleck at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The singer revealed on Instagram today a photo of Ralph Lauren’s bespoke 20ft helmet, which she coordinated with a custom dress from the brand. Lopez kept her classic makeup with her smoky eye and nude lip with a bun styled by hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also works with Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian. The rest of Lopez’s glamorous team was in attendance, including stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, makeup artist Mary Phillips and manicurist Tom Bachik.

Guests included Affleck’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, Sam, 10; and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz.

Matt Damon, George Clooney and Jimmy Kimmel was also present at the ceremony, and author Jay Shetty officiated.

The event marked the second time Lopez and Affleck were married. They got married in secret on July 17 in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The actress wore two different dresses for the occasion, including a textured floral jacquard dress with a high neck by Alexander McQueen. Notably, the dress was the source of “Jersey Girl” – a film the couple worked on when they first got engaged in 2003. Affleck and Lopez split the following year in January and went rekindled their relationship in April 2021.

The second dress was an off-the-shoulder silhouette from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2023 bridal collection. The dress was paired with a veil with lace detailing on the edges. For both looks, Lopez wore her hair in a half-up style with voluminous curls designed by Appleton.