What are skin tags? Causes and treatment options

A skin tag is a small, soft, hanging piece of skin that may have a peduncle or stalk. They can appear anywhere on the body, but especially where the skin rubs against other skin or clothing. Other names are acrochordon, skin papilloma, skin tag, fibroepithelial polyp, fibroma molluscum, pendulum fibroma, soft fibroma, and Templeton skin tags. Skin tags are very common and usually occur after midlife. They affect men and women equally.

Skin tags are benign, non-cancerous tumors of the skin. They consist of a core of fibers and ducts, nerve cells, fat cells, and a lining or epidermis. They can appear on: eyelids

armpits

under the breasts

elder

upper chest

neck, in case of papilloma colli They often go unnoticed unless they are in a conspicuous place or repeatedly rubbed or scratched, for example, by clothing, jewelry or while shaving. Some people may have skin tags and never notice them. In some cases, they rub together or fall off painlessly. Very large skin tags can burst under pressure. The surface of skin tags can be smooth or irregular in appearance. They are often elevated from the surface of the skin on fleshy peduncles or stems. They are usually flesh-colored or slightly brownish. Skin tags start out small, flattened like a pinhead bump. Some stay small, others grow. Their diameter can range from 2 millimeters (mm) to 1 centimeter (cm), and some can reach 5 cm.

As skin tags are generally harmless, removal is normally for aesthetic or cosmetic reasons. Large skin tags, especially in areas where they may rub against something, such as clothing, jewelry, or skin, may be removed due to irritation. Removing a large skin tag from the face or under the arms can make shaving easier. Operation The following procedures can be used: Cauterization: The skin tag is burned by electrolysis

Cryosurgery: the skin tag is frozen using a probe containing liquid nitrogen

Ligation: the blood supply to the tag is cut off

Excision: The tag is cut out with a scalpel These procedures should only be performed by a dermatologist, skin specialist, or healthcare professional with similar training. Skin tags on the eyelid, especially those near the edge of the eyelid, may need to be removed by an ophthalmologist or specialist eye doctor. Removing a skin tag at home is normally not recommended, due to risk of bleeding and possible infection. However, very small tags can be removed by tying dental floss or fine cotton thread around the base of the tag to cut off circulation to the tag. Over-the-counter solutions Over-the-counter (OTC) solutions are available at pharmacies. These freeze the tag and it will fall off after 7-10 days. These can also be bought onlinealthough it is recommended to consult a professional doctor before using these treatments. These drugs are similar to those used for the removal of warts. There is no evidence that removing tags encourages more of them to develop.