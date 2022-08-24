Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Sculpted Body In A Bodycon Hooded Dress As She Attends The Me Time Los Angeles Premiere

She has never been shy about showing off her stunning physique on social media.

And Lori Harvey was back as she attended the premiere of Netflix comedy Me Time in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Wearing a figure-hugging dress, Lori, 25, looked amazing as she showed off her toned arms on the red carpet.

Lori, who is Steve Harvey’s daughter-in-law, looked breathtaking on the red carpet.

Up top, the hooded dress showed a hint of sideboob and laced up along the neckline and back.

He extended into a silky white robe with a side slit.

She upped the glam factor with two chunky gold bracelets and chunky earrings.

Occasionally, she would pull her gray hoodie over her raven braids.

But when she wasn’t working up, she showed off her beautifully slicked back hair that was styled with a dramatic center part.

Smokey eyeshadow and lip gloss brought out her natural beauty.

Harvey has recently been focused on growing her skincare brand, SKN by LH.

The social media personality originally launched her business, which focuses on creating cosmetics for people with sensitive skin, last year.

She has since taken a hands-on approach to promoting her line and has appeared in many of her promotional materials.

Strike a pose: Harvey posed up a storm on the red carpet with his friend Khat Rabbani

The model opened up about working on SKN by LH during an interview with teen voguewhere she noted that her start in the fashion world inspired her to create her own offerings.

“I was constantly putting makeup on my face. My skin was really going through it, and I was using so many different products to try and get my skin healthy and glowing,” she said.

Harvey then said she wanted to create a range of offerings aimed at people with sensitive skin.

“I felt like there had to be an easier way for me to do this. I also felt like I wasn’t the only person going through this,” she said .