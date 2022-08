Brad Pitt looks good, really good in a skirt. He looks great in a baggy green suit and yellow sneakers too. Truth be told, he looks good in anything right now, largely because he’s clearly very happy to wear it. Brad has always had his own style. Steve Granitz With Gwyneth Paltrow in 1996. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images The poses he served on the High-speed train the press tour brings a certain joy: whether it’s jumping at the LA premiere, waving members or kissing his co-stars and friends on the red carpet, Brad Pitt is the energy which we all need in 2022. The actor has earned a pretty penny from his acting career over the years, but his IDGAF attitude towards style is something money can’t buy. Original poses defined her High-speed train press tour. Kevin Winter/GA/Getty Images Giving the camera a thumbs up during a photo call in London. David M. Bennett Were more than familiar with menswear in the mainstream Timothe Chalamet happily sporting his chest under a suit, Billy Porter in a tuxedo dress, Daniel Kaluuya in a fuzzy Prada but it’s especially refreshing to witness the evolution of Brad’s wardrobe in the late ’50s. He went from a jeans-wearing hunk to a fun-loving fashion aficionado. The skirt that broke the internet. Sebastien Reuter/Getty Images Back to the skirt: the actor briefly broke the internet with the midi skimming his knees, the shirt not tucked in and unbuttoned and the dodgy jacket he wore to the Berlin premiere of High-speed train. The reason for his bold choice? Were all gonna die, so watch out, like he said Variety in the night. Hear hear! At the same time, Brad wore the skirt, a prophecy he made in 2004 while on promo for Troy walked out of the woodwork, saying he’s always been on board with men’s skirts. Men will wear skirts by next summer, he said. This is my prediction and my proclamation. (Hed bonded well with Jean Paul Gaultier, who put men’s skirts on the runway for Spring/Summer 1985.) Keep things understated in loose denim separates. Han Myung-gu Give Barbiecore with her co-star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Han Myung-gu Designer Haans Nicholas Mott is to thank for Brad’s color-laden style phase. Not only is he behind the skirt, he provided Brad with the shiny linen tailoring and cute embroidered shirts we saw on the High-speed train press tour (the way it is calculated, so to speak).

