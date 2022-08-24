Hanae Mori Obituary

Hanae Mori has been a simultaneous fashion translator in her five decades as a designer: transforming traditional Japanese fabrics into unscary garments for Westerners, and making the cut, fit, shape and ways of wearing Western. understandable for Japanese women. She was particularly skilled, being from the only family in her town who had dressed in Western clothing at the time and the only girl in a skirt and blouse from her kimono school.

Mori, who died at the age of 96, never intended to be a designer; the tailoring course she took in post-war Tokyo in her early twenties was only meant to equip her to make clothes for herself and her future children. But she was engrossed in Western technical details, irregularly shaped pieces, many with curved outlines, darts, gathers and drapes, all sewn together to tightly wrap a body where a simple Japanese tubular construction enveloped.

Silk evening dress, 1974, by Hanae Mori.

Photography: Chicago History Museum/Getty

She opened a small workshop above a noodle bar in Shinjuku, Tokyo, in 1951. The area had been wiped out during World War II except for its station, around which, during the American occupation , a vast black market and entertainment economy has developed. for Americans and Japanese. Mori, along with a few assistants and three second-hand sewing machines, created bespoke and made-to-order fashionable Western women’s clothing for both cultures.

The area had a large new cinema attracting film industry professionals; she was asked by a producer first to supply clothes and then to design costumes for movies she worked on for hundreds of years for a decade and she also designed movie stars’ wardrobes. At the same time, with her husband, Kenzo Mori, an executive from a family of textile industrialists, as manager, she supports the national economy from the makeshift workshop to the boutiques.

Mori quickly came to represent fashion in Japan, showcasing the latest trends in a newsletter that turned into a magazine, Ryuko Tsushin. She advised women on their difficult transition to Western wardrobes, which made them uncomfortable by exposing more than their neck and hands, mystified by extraterrestrial accessories and unable to kneel on the dull floor of a house without a chair.

She prospered so well that she took an unusual approach to studying French couture; in 1960, she traveled to Paris to meet and order outfits from designers she respected, including Hubert de Givenchy and Coco Chanel who shocked Mori by advising her to wear orange for an entrance. Japanese women were not expected to stand out: subtlety, reticence, what Mori called refined dissimulation, were their ideals.

On her return to Japan, her coloring brightened, and she synthesized a more daring fusion mode, western in the cut, oriental in the fabric and the pattern, suggesting the atmosphere of a kimono without its constraints.

A model presenting a wedding dress from the Hanae Moris fall-winter haute couture collection in Paris, 2000. Photography: Pierre Verdy/EPA

Moris’s first international couture-level show, East Meets West, in New York City in 1965, was perfectly timed to appeal to the taste of the jet-set eras for wearing floaty silk to and from exotic destinations; she did the sparkles, was stocked by high-end department stores, and began to accumulate a list of clients that later included Bianca Jagger, Lady Bird Johnson, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton, and Princess Grace of Monaco. Mori also dressed Masako Owada for her 1993 wedding to Crown Prince Naruhito.

She also learned a lot in the United States about quality ready-to-wear, a new concept in Japan and licensing; through these, she established her butterfly name and logo in Japan and around the world.

Unlike most couturiers, she was already financially well off and intercontinental famous when she opened her salon in Paris in 1977 and was appointed to the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

Mori attributed his independence and curiosity to his father, Tokuzo Fujii, a progressive surgeon in Muikaichi (now Yoshika), Shimane, in southwestern Japan; he, his daughter, and four sons all wore Western clothes, made from imported textiles brought back from visits to big cities, while Hanaes’ mother, Nobu (née Matsuura), wore beautiful kimonos catalog-ordered in the department stores; both of his parents were from wealthy families.

Nobu moved to Tokyo so children could be educated there; during the war, the entire family except Hanae was evacuated; she had been conscripted into a factory and remained defiantly in the city during its destruction. Like other women during the war, she adopted loose jackets of peasant workwear over soft tie-waist trousers; Mori knew this was when Western dress became their future.

Hanae Moris’ fall-winter collection exhibited in Paris in 2004. Photography: Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP/Getty Images

She married in 1947 after earning a degree in Japanese literature from Tokyo Womens Christian University the same year. I was a very nice housewife for a month, but I didn’t like being at home, she said, and started the clothing design and construction course.

Her husband supported her work and was for decades her public front in an all-male business world of contacts and contracts. It wasn’t until 1986 that Mori was invited to become the first female member of the Japan Association of Business Executives. By then, she was earning multi-million dollars, showing couture in Tokyo, New York and Paris, and fully expanded into cosmetics, perfumes, home furnishings for the entire range of brands. .

A shift in the east-west balance that had established its success also determined its fate. Young designers such as Kenzo, Issey Miyake and Rei Kawakubo, whom Mori had encouraged, created a new vision of Japanese design in the West, sharper and less graceful than Mori, when Japan was fully integrated into world fashion and also likely to wear Ralph Lauren. denims, woven in Japan, like a Mori chiffon dress.

She sold her stores and licensed businesses to an investment group in 2002 and, with debts of 10 billion, filed for bankruptcy for the rest of her empire, showing a final Parisian collection in 2004 and retiring. But her image in Japan shines constantly, from fashion pioneer to Empress Dowager. She was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor in 1989, and in 1996 received the Order of Culture of Japan.

Kenzo died in 1996. They are survived by their two sons, Akira and Kei, who worked at Moris Enterprises.