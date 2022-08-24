Gen Z’s demand for ethical and sustainable fashion brands attracts investors’ attention

From young minds like Greta Thunberg to Instagram-heavy little thrift stores, the concept of sustainable fashion has taken the fashion industry by storm. Millennials and Gen Z shoppers have realized how their shopping habits affect the ongoing challenge of climate change and what role they can play in protecting the environment. They consciously strive for a sustainable lifestyle and expect brands to lead the way and make the change with them, not just for them.

According to a report, the fashion industry accounts for 10% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions per year. Therefore, prioritizing sustainable business practices has become essential for brands, not only to attract customers in today’s market, but also to protect future generations and the planet; we only have one.

How can fashion brands become sustainable?

Create something that stays for a long time

Make designs that will last. Rather than replicating short-lived fashion shows, it’s best for brands to focus their energy on creating high-quality, timeless designs that will last for a long time. With the right materials, like organic cotton, construction and fit, they can craft garments that last for years rather than months.

Focus on eco-responsible packaging

Packaging, especially plastic, is one of the main causes of environmental pollution and destruction of flora and fauna. Fashion brands must use biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging to ensure that the sustainable journey of their products remains eco-friendly to the end. Businesses can wrap items in recyclable paper and fabric pouches to ensure that no harmful residues come off their end. In addition, fabric sleeves can be used for various other purposes, thus avoiding wastage of manufacturing materials.

Think about biodiversity

Fashion brands need to keep biodiversity in mind when creating their products. Biodiversity not only provides countless resources to the fashion industry, but it also serves to protect us from climate change. Fashion brands must use vegan, reusable and recyclable materials in their products to ensure they support biodiversity.

Use durable material

Plastic packaging represents 9.2 billion tons of waste dumped in landfills and the oceans. And only 9% of this waste is recycled. The rest? Well, they end up causing insurmountable damage to the planet. The best way for fashion brands to reduce their negative impact on the environment is to switch to sustainable materials when manufacturing their products. Fashion designers can use upcycled and upcycled materials such as fabrics made from second-hand clothes.

Additionally, veganism has taken the world by storm as these products are eco-friendly and do not sacrifice animal life for style. It is therefore high time for fashion brands to adopt a cruelty-free and vegan-friendly manufacturing process. Brands can use hemp, natural rubber, vegan leather, etc. The vegan footwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%.from 2022 to 2030, compared to a CAGR of 6% from 2015 to 2021. These figures are enough to show how a brand can effectively take care of the planet while remaining on top of its fashion with vegan fashion.

Why are sustainable fashion brands a priority for investors?

With the growth of the sustainable products market and the challenges of climate change, investors want to invest their money, time and energy in sustainable fashion brands. Investors want to know what viable solutions brands will collaborate on. They choose to invest in brands that innovate while considering the implications of their action on the environment and future generations. As a result, brands must authentically pursue investors.

Conclusion

Sustainability is not a passing trend. This is the only way to ensure a future with a healthy environment and adequate resources. Consumers have shown that they value sustainable fashion. Brands in the growing fashion industry should actively work to make this industry beneficial for both consumers and the environment in the long term. As trendsetters, it is the responsibility of brands to pay attention to what our consumers are consuming.

