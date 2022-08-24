Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Now





Subscriptions for Wright State’s 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons are now available for Raider fans. Don’t miss it, be part of the action inside the Nutter Center all season long! The 2021-22 season saw the men’s Raider make their second NCAA tournament appearance in the past five seasons, winning their fourth conference tournament title in program history on March 8 in comeback fashion with a 72-71 win over NKU in the Horizon League Championship. The Raiders earned their first NCAA win in program history with a 93-82 victory over Bryant in the first four on March 16 before meeting Arizona in the first round. The Raider men have now won a regular season or postseason championship in each of the past five years. Over the past five years, the men’s and women’s basketball programs have combined for nine Horizon League championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances and two NCAA Tournament victories. Season passes for Raider basketball campaigns are on sale now at WSURaiders.com or by contacting the box office at (937) 775-4936. INFORMATION ON MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS Season passes for men’s basketball start at $125. All reduced fares must be purchased by calling the Wright State box office. Only standard fares are available for purchase online.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PRICES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION Women’s basketball season passes start at $40, while men’s basketball season pass holders can also purchase women’s season passes at a discounted price.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRICES Car park Parking will see the biggest changes, as Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9 will now all require season ticket holders to be eligible members of the Raider Athletic Fund (RAF). This season will mark the first time contributions from premium seats will count towards RAF memberships. This means that a premium seat holder would add premium contributions to all philanthropic donations to calculate their RAF level (i.e. $300 premium contributions plus $200 donations, which equals the coaches level of $500). Donor requirements for parking are as low as $100 and new parking options in Lots 3 and 4 will provide easier access for those seated on the north side of the arena. Raising RAF levels can be achieved by making a philanthropic donation or upgrading seats. Any subscription holder who does not wish to become a member of the RAF will park in general car parks 7 or 8. To make this change less restrictive, a shuttle will be made available which will pick you up at lot 8 and drop you off at the door 6. The shuttle will run continuously from one hour before kick-off until 30 minutes after the match. The new parking map and RAF levels can be viewed here: MEN’S BASKETBALL PARKING MAP | SPORTS RAIDER FUND LEVELS

