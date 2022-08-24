All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses





Did anyone expect Jennifer Lopez to settle for just one wedding dress? The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic all-white wedding ceremony at her Georgia home on August 20, sporting three Ralph Lauren dresses in one night. The first, which Lopez wore to walk down the aisle, was a twist on the designer’s classic turtleneck dress. More than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 yards of fabric were cut into ruffles and tied by hand to create the voluminous and romantic skirt, according to Ralph Lauren’s press release, and the look was paired with a cathedral-length veil for an extra dose of drama. The bride also shone in nearly $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, pairing delicate white pearl and diamond earrings with a matching floral ring. Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in her custom Ralph Lauren formal dress. John Russo Lopez walked down the aisle in a turtleneck column dress awash with ruffles. AboutTheJLO She paired her ceremonial dress with a cathedral veil. OnTheJLO/John Russo For the reception, Lopez, 53, changed into a chandelier-inspired dress adorned with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces. Thirty artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garment with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals. Lopez in the first of her two receiving styles. OnTheJLO/John Russo Last, but definitely not least, the singer and actress changed it up with an elegant mermaid-style gown featuring a keyhole embellished with Swarovski crystals and a full skirt topped with a hood-like organza overlay. Lopez models her sheer hooded reception dress. OnTheJLO/John Russo Affleck, meanwhile, said ‘yes’ in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a cream-colored one-button evening jacket with black double-pleated trousers and a suspender shirt, as well as a black bow tie and shoes varnished black, while the bride and the groom’s five children matched their own white Ralph Lauren looks. Lopez previously tied the knot with the “Last Duel” actor, 50, at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July, for which she wore two other dresses, an off-the-shoulder lace design by Zuhair Murad.” from an old movie” and a sleeveless Alexander McQueen number that she said she had been saving “for so many years”, bringing her total number of wedding dresses to five. The groom wore a white Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo jacket, black slacks and a black bow tie. The outfit is strikingly similar if not exactly the same as the one he wore to the Little White Chapel when the couple officially married as his three children and J. Lo’s twins all match in white Ralph Lauren Couture looks . Violet Affleck, 16, chose a stunning prom dress, while siblings Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, chose suits and tuxedos respectively, similar to those worn by Lopez Max’s twins and Emme Muiz, 14. Bennifer’s distinguished guests all wore white, in keeping with the theme of Saturday’s party which was only the second event of the weekend, following a welcome party on Friday and preceding a barbecue on Sunday.

