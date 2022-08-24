‘Star Wars’ Themed Gender Reveal Video Sees Dad Dressing Up As Chewbacca

A pair of expectant parents have been praised online after sharing a video of their recent star wars-Evening on the theme of gender.

Nessa Timko posted a video on TikTok showing how she and her partner used “force” to find out the gender of their unborn child.

Filmed a short time ago in a galaxy not too far away, the film has racked up over 1.6 million views on social media, with viewers evidently deciding that this is the gender reveal video that they were waiting.

Gender reveal parties have proven to be a divisive topic in the past. A 2018 YouGov America Poll found that 35% of respondents considered them unnecessary, with 28% also calling them a fad.

In contrast, however, 25% of those surveyed in the research saw them as fun, with 20% describing them as a joyous occasion. Four years later, the popularity of gender reveal parties shows no signs of slowing down; social media is full of many fun or clever ways to reveal the gender of an unborn child.

Previous highlights have included a gender-revealing wrestling match and a weightlifting session involving a mom-to-be. However, the clip shared by Timko might rank among the most popular to date, given the response he received online. It can be watched here.

In the clip, Timko can be seen dressed as Padme Amidala, Natalie Portman’s character from the star wars previous movies.

Had the happy couple been on top of the source material, viewers might have expected to see their other half dressed as Anakin Skywalker or perhaps his alter ego Darth Vader; after all, it would be the perfect opportunity to utter the iconic phrase “I am your father.”

But Timko’s partner preferred to take things in another direction, donning a star wars-onesie themed to transform into Chewbacca, Han Solo’s furry sidekick.

Although some may have had a “bad feeling” about such an unconventional project star wars character pairing on paper, in practice, the party couldn’t have gone better. Standing in front of their gathered guests, the expectant couple revealed their baby’s gender using a fake lightsaber.

In standard gender reveal, parents find out the sex of the child through a basic color-coding system with pink indicating a girl and blue a boy. In this case, Kimko would reveal the gender by simply turning on the lightsaber, with the color of the beam confirming what they would have.

Gender reveals can, on occasion, go awry if one of the parents involved was longing for a boy or a girl, but luckily in this case mom and dad were visibly thrilled when the lightsaber flashed. in pink, confirming that a girl was on the way.

The reveal drew cheers from onlookers as fans watching at home were suitably swept up in the joy of the video, with many agreeing that the force was strong in Kimko and her partner.

JujubeFen said, “Hands down the cutest gender reveal I’ve ever seen,” with KittyBit44 adding, “Wow, I had a whole Star Wars wedding and didn’t even think about it.”

TheLostGirl commented, “You two look so adorable! May the force be with you and your young one!” while Jessica Cicada noted, “my favorite thing about it is how strong the women are in star wars. he’s going to cherish his daughter so much.”

Some were quick to point out the discrepancy in their outfits. “I love it, but I have to say how you dressed like that and he’s wearing an adult jumpsuit,” Krystal said to Supertramp.

Timko sought to defend his baby daddy’s clothing choice, reminding followers that Anakin ends up being the franchise’s main villain. …'” she wrote. “So I was obsessed with Chewbacca.”

Despite the fussiness, many viewers adored the gender reveal and adored Timko’s Padme-inspired dress with King Kailey describing it as “absolutely stunning.”

“That’s the cutest idea,” Cassiana said with Eliza Gomez agreeing, “It’s amazing.”

Speaking in a follow-up video, Timko admitted that she didn’t expect the clip to explode like it did. She revealed that the Padme dress and lightsaber were purchased from Amazon and her partner wore socks with the words “I am your father” written on them.

“He doesn’t care about gender reveals,” she admitted. “But when I told him how I wanted to do it, he said ‘okay, I’m in'”. Timko said she has only fond memories of that experience. “It was an amazing moment, honestly and probably the best moment of my life so far.”

Newsweek has contacted Timko for comment.