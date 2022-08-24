NFTs To Go Buy Now Pay Later at New York Fashion Week in September

Digital artwork by AnOnlyChild for New York Fashion Week exclusive NFT release. After-payment



Service provider Buy Now Pay Later Afterpay enters the NFT market.

The fintech company, which is also the official partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, has teamed up with five NYFW designers, Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds to offer Limited edition NFT.

The project is called The Keys to New York Fashion Week and each NFT designer is a unique phygital collectible comprising both digital artwork and physical pieces or access-centric experiential elements.

Each NFT will cost $100 and Afterpay will allow consumers to purchase the NFTs by splitting the payment into four interest-free installments over Keys.NYFW.com.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

For NFT digital artwork, each designer drew inspiration from their Spring/Summer 23 collections while additional utilities include a choice between experiences and limited edition items.

The Altu by Joseph Altuzarra NFT comes with a leather tote and an oversized t-shirt or an annual subscription to a TBD New York art museum, while the Jonathan Simkhai Edition involves a private shopping experience with the designer or original, signed runway sketches from her Spring 23 collection starting September 13.

The AnOnlyChild, The Blonds and Kim Shui offers include a limited-edition belt bag, a signed copy of the brand’s forthcoming book, The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy, and a personalized hoodie or afterparty tickets, respectively. and a fashion show.

Joseph Altuzarra New York Fashion Week Spring 23 Artwork NFT. After-payment



Many designers have already engaged with Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Last season, for example, Simkhai showed off digital versions of his IRL collection through Second Life that were sold as NFT wearables.

For Kim Shui, whose fans include Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, the evolving world of Web 3.0 is a perfect fit. Since launching in 2017, the designer has grown her brand in collaboration with her online community and for her upcoming Spring 23 collection, she’s crowdsourcing one of her prints.

My brand was co-created on the internet, our community inspires us constantly, she tells me by email. NFTs can foster this and build a sense of community with completely new levels of customer engagement. This can change the relationship between the consumer and the brand. The possibilities are limitless.

Because shoppers have a choice between owning something physical and participating in an experience, she adds that it’s all about focusing first on utility to the customer and what they would prefer, I wanted it to be personal. Some people prefer experiences, others prefer physical objects – so it was about giving them that option.

Artwork by Kim Shui NFT. After-payment



All proceeds from the sale of designer NFT Keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, which provides art and mentorship programs for children in underserved communities in New York City.

Additionally, Afterpay will issue limited free NFTs with utilities, including a 6-month free trial of TIDAL HiFi Plus, access to an Instagram group of close NYFW friends, and an invitation to RSVP to NYFW sessions: The Talks.

Last season, Clearpay, the name of the European division Afterpays, teamed up with British designer Roksanda Ilincic on NFT and AR digital wearable versions of a hero look from the British designers’ Fall 22 collection.

Designer NFT keys and free Afterpay NFT will be hosted on the Polygon network, considered one of the greenest blockchains as it is one of the most energy efficient.

While still quite niche in terms of the numbers, the project marks an important step in integrating the new emerging world of Web 3.0 with more traditional fashion consumption.

Blonds NFT artwork for New York Fashion Week Spring 23. After-payment



As of March 31, 2022, Afterpay is offered by over 144,000 retailers worldwide with over 20 million active customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block Inc.