Fashion
NFTs To Go Buy Now Pay Later at New York Fashion Week in September
Service provider Buy Now Pay Later Afterpay enters the NFT market.
The fintech company, which is also the official partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, has teamed up with five NYFW designers, Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds to offer Limited edition NFT.
The project is called The Keys to New York Fashion Week and each NFT designer is a unique phygital collectible comprising both digital artwork and physical pieces or access-centric experiential elements.
Each NFT will cost $100 and Afterpay will allow consumers to purchase the NFTs by splitting the payment into four interest-free installments over Keys.NYFW.com.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
For NFT digital artwork, each designer drew inspiration from their Spring/Summer 23 collections while additional utilities include a choice between experiences and limited edition items.
The Altu by Joseph Altuzarra NFT comes with a leather tote and an oversized t-shirt or an annual subscription to a TBD New York art museum, while the Jonathan Simkhai Edition involves a private shopping experience with the designer or original, signed runway sketches from her Spring 23 collection starting September 13.
The AnOnlyChild, The Blonds and Kim Shui offers include a limited-edition belt bag, a signed copy of the brand’s forthcoming book, The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy, and a personalized hoodie or afterparty tickets, respectively. and a fashion show.
Many designers have already engaged with Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Last season, for example, Simkhai showed off digital versions of his IRL collection through Second Life that were sold as NFT wearables.
For Kim Shui, whose fans include Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, the evolving world of Web 3.0 is a perfect fit. Since launching in 2017, the designer has grown her brand in collaboration with her online community and for her upcoming Spring 23 collection, she’s crowdsourcing one of her prints.
My brand was co-created on the internet, our community inspires us constantly, she tells me by email. NFTs can foster this and build a sense of community with completely new levels of customer engagement. This can change the relationship between the consumer and the brand. The possibilities are limitless.
Because shoppers have a choice between owning something physical and participating in an experience, she adds that it’s all about focusing first on utility to the customer and what they would prefer, I wanted it to be personal. Some people prefer experiences, others prefer physical objects – so it was about giving them that option.
All proceeds from the sale of designer NFT Keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, which provides art and mentorship programs for children in underserved communities in New York City.
Additionally, Afterpay will issue limited free NFTs with utilities, including a 6-month free trial of TIDAL HiFi Plus, access to an Instagram group of close NYFW friends, and an invitation to RSVP to NYFW sessions: The Talks.
Last season, Clearpay, the name of the European division Afterpays, teamed up with British designer Roksanda Ilincic on NFT and AR digital wearable versions of a hero look from the British designers’ Fall 22 collection.
Designer NFT keys and free Afterpay NFT will be hosted on the Polygon network, considered one of the greenest blockchains as it is one of the most energy efficient.
While still quite niche in terms of the numbers, the project marks an important step in integrating the new emerging world of Web 3.0 with more traditional fashion consumption.
As of March 31, 2022, Afterpay is offered by over 144,000 retailers worldwide with over 20 million active customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2022/08/23/nfts-go-buy-now-pay-later-at-new-york-fashion-week-in-september/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]