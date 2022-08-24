Sofia Vergara Flaunts in Floral Dress and Heels at Sarah Hyland’s Wedding – Footwear News





Sofia Vergara made a chic style statement in floral prints on Saturday at the wedding of her former “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland. Celebrating Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams getting married at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. on Saturday, August 20, the actress wore a black and white top with a sweetheart neckline and matching skirt by Bambah. She paired the look with black open-toe platform heels, her favorite stiletto. Vergara accessorized with a black sequined shoulder bag by Valentino. She styled her light brown hair with a sleek, straight look and kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and cat-eye sunglasses. Vergara is usually styled by Irma Martinez, who also works with Pitbull, Shakira, and Eva Longoria. Related Joining her in the wedding festivities were some of the “Modern Family” actors, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, among others. The Colombian actress took to Instagram to pose with Ferguson and her husband, Justin Mitika. She was also accompanied by her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Hyland and Adams have been engaged since August 2020, having had to postpone their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The actress wore of them Vera Wang Haute wedding dresses for the occasion. Hyland wore a light ivory hand-pleated sweetheart ball gown that featured French tulle and a high slit for the ceremony. She added a cathedral-length veil of Italian tulle with a lace-up trim and paired the look with white crystal-embellished stilettos. For the reception, Hyland wore a soft white Italian crepe dress with a draped neckline and draped sleeves in laced Italian tulle. She styled her dark brown hair in a low bun with curly face-framing pieces left in front and left her makeup look just stunning. PHOTO: Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution over the years

