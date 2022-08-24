Best Dresses at Saks Fifth Avenue: Burberry, Oscar de la Renta & STAUD

Scroll to see more images

Trust me when I say I’m all for shopping on a budget. I’m usually not one to splurge expensive clothes, but there are many times when life will surprise you with a special occasion that calls for a fancy new dress. Although I’ve yet to experience a super sparkly wedding or event other than prom, I’m counting down the days until then and making a wish list of expensive dresses that catch my eye.

Your first destination might be Nordström (fair), but you sure don’t want to sleep Saks Fifth Avenues Dress Deals. Retailers featured brands spanning the gamut from classics like Oscar de la Renta and Burberry to the most current as STAUD and Alice + Olivier. There’s no shortage of styles and silhouettes either. While most of the choices are midi length (hint, hint: a current trend), you’ll also find mini and maxi dresses.

Between fluid and flowery dresses and those with cutouts and unique details, were sure you’ll find your next splurge-worthy dress below. Instead of tearing down your entire closet like a hurricane is hitting it, buy these big budget dresses from Saks Fifth Avenue. After all, you deserve to treat yourself!

Oscar de la Renta floral cotton-poplin midi dress

J.Lo strutted through the streets of Europe alongside Ben in this eye-catching Oscar de la Renta dress. The belted waistband and handkerchief hem make it the perfect candidate for any special occasion or holiday. Keep it casual like Jennifer by styling the garment with white flip flops from TKEES.

Alexander McQueen Balloon Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress

The celebrity also wore this hot air balloon midi dress by Alexander McQueen on honeymoon with Ben. Pair it with sandals for the remaining days of summer or boots to transition the dress into fall.

Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Flower Bell Skirt Dress

Remember when Taylor Swift closed the Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet in this dress? Talk about detail and know-how; the embroidered flowers are simply divine.

STAUD Brigitte – Long dress with open back and contrasting colors

This long dress STAUD just screams sunshine and hot weather. The open tie back definitely steals the show.

Burberry Lollie Colorblock Turtleneck Midi Dress

I couldn’t think of a better fall number than this Burberry Turtleneck Dress. You’ll look like you’ve stepped straight off a catwalk when you wear it with a sleek black or brown boot and an oversized coat.

Alice + Olivia Necole – Feather Embellished Mini Dress

If Ariana Grande was a dress, this would be it Alice + Olivia one. The feather trim, twisted v-neck and front cutout are the most luxurious design elements. Buy it before holiday season and wear it to the upcoming holidays and New Year parties.

Carolina Herrera Striped Pleated Crossover Midi Dress

Pink seems to be the new black, so why not buy this crossover pleated dress which will grab everyone’s attention when you walk into the room?

Polo Ralph Lauren Irne Tie Neck Floral Midi Dress

Travel in style in this Polo Ralph Lauren Midi Dress. Its silhouette, pattern and colors give off an autumnal vibe that is just begging to enter your wardrobe before fall.

Victoria Beckham – Utility Cutout Midi Dress

Anything Victoria Beckham designs instantly gets our approval. Shes main fashion goals and so is utility inspired dress. Wear it with slouchy high boots for a sophisticated fall OOTD.

Stella McCartney Falabella Chain Embellished Mini Dress

If you’re a sucker for channel details, check with this Stella McCartney mini dress. It’s simple yet chic and would look great with black or a pop of color on the feet.

Cynthia Rowley Aurora Taffeta Midi Dress

Cynthia Rowleys Aurora Taffeta Midi Dress is another fabulous option for a wedding. The light blue color is obviously its biggest selling point, but so are the ruffle and bow detailing. Complete your look with a small white handbag and neutral or metallic heels.

LAGENCE Jodie silk slip dress

I couldn’t include a silk slip dress in this list. It is the most current style of dress that will look great at any event, date, fancy dinner or wedding. Versatility is key!

Self-Portrait Strapless Ruffled Chiffon Midi Dress

When I think of Self-Portrait, I think of light tones, lacy materials and fluid movement, which is why this black midi dress stands. The strapless bodice lines up with the on-trend corset and its crystal trim adds an extra edgy touch.

ML Monique Lhuillier – Floral embroidered knit midi dress

Spin and twirl in this floral midi dress to the next big day, you’re invited. It’s light and playful, it’s all you could ask for in a wedding guest dress.

Zimmermann Kaleidoscope Belted Midi Dress

This Zimmermann dress looks like something straight out of J.Los’ closet, she loves a good floral midi dress. This one is much more appropriate for fall due to its stunning print and warm hues. It also has side pockets (!!!).

Missoni – Long sleeveless knit patchwork dress

Although Missoni is known for its colorful designs, this long patchwork dress looks a bit different from its counterparts. The open back, side slit, open back and beaded details really do the most. I could totally see this as an off-duty model look for a star-studded event or dinner.