Fashion
Dress up your dog for National Dog Day, Halloween and beyond
Buy your precious pooch a party dress or tuxedo shirt to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, 2022. If you dress up for special occasions, your dog can too. We’ve shopped around to find exactly what you need. Consider your dog’s personality and how you are going to celebrate him. Will you run? Chill in the living room? Having a fancy dinner? If your dog was a person, would she be a fashionista? Could he be a couch potato? Check out our categories for ideas. Be aware that larger sizes don’t always mean higher prices.
You know how they say pets look like their people? Take it a step further and get matching sweatshirts for you and your dog. You will need drawer space after scrolling through these wardrobe options. They are incredibly adorable. And think of the possibilities of Instagram!
athletic animals
NFL Dog T-Shirt, Cleveland Browns ($13.99, fluffy) is perfect for game day or any day. Show that Steelers fan who the big dog is.
NCAA Dog Dress, Ohio State Buckeyes ($24.99, Chewy) is sporty and feminine.
Occasional dogs
Distressed Blue Denim Dog Vest ($12.99-$14.99, Amazon) makes your pup tough. Unless she’s too cute for that.
Bring out your dog’s intergalactic style with the Star Wars Mandalorian Reversible Bandana and Tee ($20.60, Chewy).
Bulky Gray Dog Sweater ($24.99, Petco) is perfect for the chilly nights and chilly fall days ahead.
party animals
Collection of Five Summer Dresses for Small Dogs ($19.99 – $20.99, Amazon) are made of polyester and easy to wash.
Rainbow Heart Dog Dress ($6.59 – $10.19, Chewy) makes a statement so you don’t have to.
Minnie Mouse Chambray Dog Dress ($13.29-$18.99, Chewy) is cute and sweet.
Tuxedo for Dogs ($19.99-$25.99, Amazon) will get even the scruffiest pooch ready for a special occasion.
Hawaiian Dog Shirt ($5.60-$13.97, fluffy) prepares your pup to party or travel.
Polka Dot Chambray Dog Button-Up Shirt ($12.99-$15.99, Chewy) has a dapper red bow tie, making your dog look like a teacher.
Matching outfits
Matching Dog and Owner Hoodies ($45.95, Amazon) say I created a monster for the owner and Monster for the pet.
Matching dog and owner t-shirts ($31.99, Amazon) say I make the rules for the owner and break the rules for the pet.
For more fashion inspiration:
I’m a business writer for cleveland.com. I help readers find the best deals on life’s necessities and indulgences. You can reach me at [email protected]. here is a directory of my articles.
