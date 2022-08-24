Connect with us

Dress up your dog for National Dog Day, Halloween and beyond

1 min ago

Buy your precious pooch a party dress or tuxedo shirt to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, 2022. If you dress up for special occasions, your dog can too. We’ve shopped around to find exactly what you need. Consider your dog’s personality and how you are going to celebrate him. Will you run? Chill in the living room? Having a fancy dinner? If your dog was a person, would she be a fashionista? Could he be a couch potato? Check out our categories for ideas. Be aware that larger sizes don’t always mean higher prices.

You know how they say pets look like their people? Take it a step further and get matching sweatshirts for you and your dog. You will need drawer space after scrolling through these wardrobe options. They are incredibly adorable. And think of the possibilities of Instagram!

athletic animals

Ntl Dog Day Brown Shirt

When you take the dog out this fall, make sure he’s wearing his Cleveland Browns t-shirt. (Courtesy of Chewy)

NFL Dog T-Shirt, Cleveland Browns ($13.99, fluffy) is perfect for game day or any day. Show that Steelers fan who the big dog is.

dog days, OSU dress

The OSU Buckeyes dog dress is available from xsmall to xlarge. (Courtesy of Chewy)

NCAA Dog Dress, Ohio State Buckeyes ($24.99, Chewy) is sporty and feminine.

Occasional dogs

dog day, denim vest

This vest is available from small to XXL. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Distressed Blue Denim Dog Vest ($12.99-$14.99, Amazon) makes your pup tough. Unless she’s too cute for that.

heat wave, star wars

Dress up the cutest bounty in the galaxy. (Courtesy of Chewy)

Bring out your dog’s intergalactic style with the Star Wars Mandalorian Reversible Bandana and Tee ($20.60, Chewy).

dog day sweater

This gray sweater is unisex. (Courtesy of Petco)

Bulky Gray Dog Sweater ($24.99, Petco) is perfect for the chilly nights and chilly fall days ahead.

party animals

dog days, dresses

Check your dog’s measurements before ordering. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Collection of Five Summer Dresses for Small Dogs ($19.99 – $20.99, Amazon) are made of polyester and easy to wash.

dog days, rainbow dress

Dress up for dinner or a walk in the park. (Courtesy of Chewy)

Rainbow Heart Dog Dress ($6.59 – $10.19, Chewy) makes a statement so you don’t have to.

dog days, minnie mouse dress

Go Disney with your dog. (Courtesy of Chewy)

Minnie Mouse Chambray Dog Dress ($13.29-$18.99, Chewy) is cute and sweet.

heatwave, tuxedo

The tuxedo is available in five sizes. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Tuxedo for Dogs ($19.99-$25.99, Amazon) will get even the scruffiest pooch ready for a special occasion.

dog days, hawaiian shirt

The Hawaiian shirt is available in four sizes. (Courtesy of Chewy)

Hawaiian Dog Shirt ($5.60-$13.97, fluffy) prepares your pup to party or travel.

Dog days, bow tie and shirt

This shirt is both sober and avant-garde. (Courtesy of Chewy)

Polka Dot Chambray Dog Button-Up Shirt ($12.99-$15.99, Chewy) has a dapper red bow tie, making your dog look like a teacher.

Matching outfits

dog days matching hoodies

Be sure to order the correct size for owner and pet. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Matching Dog and Owner Hoodies ($45.95, Amazon) say I created a monster for the owner and Monster for the pet.

dog days, matching t-shirt

Available in several colors. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Matching dog and owner t-shirts ($31.99, Amazon) say I make the rules for the owner and break the rules for the pet.

I’m a business writer for cleveland.com. I help readers find the best deals on life’s necessities and indulgences. You can reach me at [email protected]. here is a directory of my articles.

