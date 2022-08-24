Prevent layered necklaces from tangling, tighten a strappy dress and more





It’s easy to spend hours browsing the treasure trove of entertaining videos on TikTok and Instagram. From dance trends to cooking tutorials, there’s no shortage of informative content for everyone. Something also worth exploring on popular social media sites: fun fashion hacks. It’s a subject that fashion influencer Lina Noory has mastered, and she stopped by Studio 1A to show how to recreate some of her most popular tricks. Here are some of our favorites! Inside Out Dress Shirt Hack Tired of everything in your closet? It happens. When you need to switch things up a bit, you can always reuse existing items in your wardrobe. Noory likes to breathe new life into her basic button-up tops with this wardrobe hack that makes it look like you’re wearing a glamorous blouse. Here’s how it works: Start putting the shirt on inside out, placing one of your arms in one of the sleeves. Twist the other part of the shirt in the center to create a gathered knot effect. Put your other arm in the other sleeve. Button the top to the bottom and tuck in the collar and waist. Dress Hoop Hack Tired of strappy dresses that don’t fit? Noory has a quick fix for squeezing loose clothing. All you need are two oversized hoops in different sizes and two hair ties. Here’s how it works: Turn your slip dress inside out. While wearing the dress, take the largest earring and place it around a cloth. Then use a hair tie to hold it in place, essentially cinching the dress near the waist. Do the same with the small earring. Try the dress on the right side and enjoy your fitted style. Layered Necklace Hack Love layering your necklaces but hate when they get tangled? Noory has a hack for that. Here’s how it works: Drape two necklaces around your neck with the clasp down/flat on your chest. Instead of connecting each of the necklaces correctly, mix them up and connect each clasp to the opposite necklace. Flip the collar over and adjust it as needed by pulling the collar to shift it in different ways. Trick of strappy shoes If you’ve ever bought a pair of strappy sandals, brought them home, and wondered, “How do I tie them?” ” you’re not alone. Fortunately, Noory has three different ways to style these shoes. Here are different ways to style suspenders: Wrap the straps around your ankle, cross them in front, then wrap them under the middle of the shoe and finally around the ankle, where you can tie a knot. Wrap the straps around your ankle, cross them in front, then twist them before wrapping them under the middle of the shoe. Bring the straps to the back of the heel, then back to the front of the ankle to create a knot. Want to add another loop around your ankle? Use fashion tape to secure each one and lock them in place.

