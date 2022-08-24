Jenks’ parents upset over school dress code

JENKS, Okla. Some of Jenks’ parents are frustrated after they say the district recently changed its dress code.

The new rules apply to students in grades 7 through 12. Parents say the dress code unfairly targets female students.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to a concerned mother who said she thinks how schools enforce the dress code is sporadic at best. She worries about the environment the district creates for students.

“These are students who deserve the right to learn in a safe environment. I feel middle school and high school create an unsafe environment, especially for our girls,” Kristen Kogerman said.

Some Jenks parents and students gathered before school on Wednesday to protest the change in hopes of getting the district’s attention.

I feel a little violated because I’m not comfortable with teachers looking at my body and pointing at things, measuring my shorts, it’s just a little disturbing, said 8th grader Sienna Renz by Jenks.

With signs and shirts saying I’m not a distraction, a few dozen students demonstrated in the streets from Jenks College on Wednesday.

I didn’t even wear shorts this year because I don’t want to have a dress code, Renz said.

Over the summer, Jenks School officials said high school principals requested a change to the dress code based on a desire to enforce it more equitably, including the length of shorts, skirts and skirts. dresses.

Policy said these items had to have at least a 3-4 inch inseam, but in June the school board approved a change that said they had to cover the upper part to mid-thigh.

A student claims she wore proper shorts and always got in trouble.

I had a dress code because every time we jogged my shorts would come back a bit and she (a teacher) said it made them too short,” said Josie Crain, a 7th grade student from Jenks. .

The district says it sent the new expectations to families on Tuesday.

Press release JPS Tuesday ::

We regret that some of the information previously sent has been confusing or misleading. Our goal is for students to dress sensibly to maximize class time and minimize questions about dress code. We sincerely want to work closely with students and parents to clear up confusion and eliminate any anxiety or frustration.

Many parents say they are frustrated that this was not communicated sooner.

The district says it recognizes the change was not clearly communicated before the school year.

Parents are also upset about the disruption it causes.

There was more concern last night about what to wear to school the next day compared to university studies and when students fear being called out and humiliated in front of their classmates, it’s really not a good learning environment, said Amanda Meadows, a parent at Jenks School.

Parents say it also has an impact on their child’s mental health.

But Jenks officials say student mental health is a priority and they’re simply trying to set a standard for clothing that provides reasonable coverage.

They make us sit in the office for as long as it takes one of your parents to come get you a change of clothes,” Crain said. “If they don’t, they make you sit inside for the rest of the day.

Meadows believes this sends a message that clothes are more important than education.

I think at the end of the day, if it’s safe, if it’s healthy, it shouldn’t affect whether or not a student has the ability to learn,” Meadows said. I mean it would be dangerous to wear flip flops in gym class.

Parents say they’d like to meet Jenks headteachers to have a conversation about dress code, but students want something else

I hope we will somehow change their minds to adopt last year’s dress code, Crain said.

The district says it would like to work with parents and students to eliminate any anxiety and confusion about this change.

The district sent out a longer statement later Wednesday morning to elaborate on the dress code issue:

“Under the old dress code policy, shorts were acceptable if they were at least 3-4 inches inseam and kept the private parts covered when the body was standing, sitting, or moving. This summer, secondary directors requested a change of dress. based on a desire to enforce the dress code more fairly. The intention was to set a standard for students to attend school in clothing that provided reasonable coverage. This change of dress policy was approved by the Board of Education in June 2022. The updated language Trousers, jeans, skirts, sweatpants, leggings, a dress, shorts or equivalent must cover up to the top or middle of the thighs. Unfortunately, this change was not clearly communicated to parents before the start of the school year. The current expectations were sent to all parents of students in grades 7-12 yesterday. The length of shorts/skirts/dresses should be reasonable and cover up to the top or mid-thigh. Our goal is for students to dress sensibly to maximize class time and minimize questions about dress code. No student should ever feel uncomfortable. Students should never be embarrassed or humiliated in front of their peers because of clothing. The mental health and well-being of our students is always a priority, and we want our students to feel seen and heard. We sincerely want to work with parents and students to eliminate any anxiety or confusion.”

