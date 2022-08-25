Fashion
Jenks students and parents annoyed by ‘confusing’ dress code
Parents and students in the Jenks Public School District talk about the school’s new dress code.
They say it’s unclear and unfairly targets girls. The district implemented the new dress code days before school, saying it just wants students to dress modestly and sensibly.
On Wednesday, dozens of Jenks middle and high school students used their clothes to take a stand against the district’s new dress code policy, which they say is confusing and unfair and targets girls.
It looks like they’re trying to say we’re distracting the other kids in the classroom, the boys, maybe even the teachers, said Sierra Renz, a student at Jenks Middle School.
Some say they bought new clothes for the semester that now remain with tags still on them.
I have a ton of shorts and skirts that now I can’t wear, apparently my legs are a distraction but they’re not, said student Marley Sanderson.
Four days into the new school year, a group of Jenks students say they saw dozens of girls in their classes being called out in front of their peers because of what they were wearing.
You get called up front and they check your shorts with a ruler in front of everyone, which is really embarrassing, said student Chase Hurley.
A few days before the start of the school year, the district announced the new policy that students must wear shorts from the top to mid-thigh. Many parents tell us it freaked them out, and with no clear length requirement, it led to some girls being sent to the office as soon as they walk through the door, while other students were found to comply with the dress code. for early classes, then another member of staff told them they had to change.
It created a lot of confusion and very hectic for an already hectic and not very fun back to school season, said parent Casey Wilkins.
Jenks’ assistant superintendent, Suzanne Lair, said they were trying to make positive changes to the dress code.
I would never want my own daughter or a student to feel humiliated, it’s not anyone’s intention, and if that happens or things are said, we regret it, Lair said.
Lair said they agree the new guidelines should have been announced earlier this summer to clear up any confusion.
In this situation, we ask that the length of shorts and skirts be modest and reasonable, I think our new policy should be less restrictive, Lair said.
Many girls say they wore leggings and sweatpants in the 9o degree heat to avoid getting in trouble, but today they say they are proud to take a stand and have a message for the school board.
Stop looking at our bodies, it’s embarrassing and disturbing that you’re all looking at us like that, Renz said.
Headteachers say they never wanted anyone to feel embarrassed and encourage parents or students with questions about the dress code to contact them by phone or email.
