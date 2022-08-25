Fashion
Reese Witherspoon, 46, looks youthful in a blue floral print dress she designed
Reese Witherspoon loved the addition of pockets to her new Draper James dress line.
The 46-year-old actress and fashion designer posed outside in one of her latest creations: a dark blue Baby Doll dress with white and purple flowers.
Her blonde hair flowed down her shoulders as she looked proud of her work in two new images shared on Instagram this week.
Captioning her post, she remarked, “The only thing better than a great dress is a great dress with [email protected]”
Slipping his hand into the side pocket, fans agree with Witherspoon’s pocket addition.
‘Oh yeah!!!! He has pockets, pockets, pockets,” one fan commented enthusiastically. While another simply shared “So Beautiful”.
The Draper James collection has been a huge success since its launch in 2015.
Witherspoon created the line to represent her southern roots and personal style.
“With Draper James, our goal is to bring contemporary yet timeless Southern style to your wardrobe and home, wherever you live,” she noted.
The mother-of-three is still hard at work, balancing her latest Draper James collection with her latest projects.
On August 17, the star announced that her show, The Morning Show, would return for the third season on Apple TV+.
With friends: (L-R) Witherspoon, British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw and producer Lauren Neustadter attend Apple TV+’s Surface New York premiere in July
Giving fans a sneak peek into the set of the fictional daytime show with an Instagram post, captioned, “We’re baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3!”
Witherspoon has over a dozen projects in the works.
The star hopes to reprise her role as Elle Woods in a possible Legally Blonde 3 installment of the franchise.
The family: Seen with her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee and the two children she had with Ryan Phillippe: Ava and Deacon
“I’m still hoping Legally Blonde 3 comes together the right way,” Witherspoon said in an interview with USA Today.
“It’s like Top Gun. They’ve waited a long time to make another version of this movie, and I loved the bit of nostalgia they put in there.
“So that definitely gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would like to do with Elle Woods and make sure we had all of those same touchstones that mattered to people back then.”
