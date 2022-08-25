Look of the week: At 55, Nicole Kidman remains one of fashion’s biggest risk takers





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the week’ is a regular series dedicated to unboxing the most talked about outfit in the last seven days. Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman caught the internet’s attention this week with a new shoot for Perfect Magazine. Kidman, who turned 55 this summer, flexes his incredibly sculpted triceps on the cover of the magazine – a cascade of red hair falling over one shoulder with a bang cut squarely at his chin. Not a power suit or a black turtleneck in sight: Kidman wears pieces from fashion brand Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week in February – a much-loved range filled Y2K-inspired trucker hats, denim trench coats and the buzzed belted skirt that Kidman wears. The actor wore Diesel from head to toe for the first cover. Photography by Zhong Lin, styling by Robbie Spencer and creative direction by Katie Grand. Credit: Zhong Lin A second cover shows Kidman in a colossal pair of patent leather thigh-high boots — similar to those spotted on Rihanna last week — from Y/Project, a label which, like Diesel, is run by Belgian designer Glenn Martens. And throughout the 20-page fashion editorial, photos capture Kidman in a number of internet-breaking looks, including the infamous nude print dress and a Diesel double-denim ensemble. All this to celebrate a new distinction awarded to him by the magazine. Dubbed her “Perfect Icon” – one of 23 new awards launched to shine a light on industry talent at all levels – Kidman is praised for her relentless curiosity and versatility. “I make my decisions like a teenager would,” she said in an accompanying interview. “I don’t play the consequences. I go into things like, ‘I want to do this, I’m going to try it. There have been ups and downs. In fact, it’s been a really tumultuous career – which I’m in. “ Kidman won the magazine’s recently launched “Perfect Icon” award. Photography by Zhong Lin, styling by Robbie Spencer and creative direction by Katie Grand. Credit: Zhong Lin This penchant for daredevil clothing has long given Kidman an edge in high fashion. In February, she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s latest “Hollywood Issue” in the famous Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 microskirt – a piece so prolific that a Instagram account now diligently recounts whenever worn by an influencer or celebrity. (There have been 111 posts in six months.) The look is all the more dynamic as Kidman “begged” stylist Katie Grand — who was also the creative director of filming Perfect — to wear the cropped chino skirt, the report said. actor later. director Baz Luhrmann in an interview for Vogue Australia. During Paris Haute Couture Week in July, Kidman joined Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa on the runway to model for Balenciaga. But the actor has long been one of fashion’s most astute risk-takers. In 1997, Kidman wore an embroidered silk Dior chartreuse gown to the Oscars. Designed by John Galliano, the look caused such a stir that it now owns its own dedicated Wikipedia page . The color of the dress was so heavily criticized by comedian and red carpet critic Joan Rivers (who told Kidman that the hue “made her vomit” and allegedly made retching noises as she passed by). actor), some argue this helped create a cautious red carpet culture that lives on today. “John (Galliano) did it for me, and I love it,” Kidman told Women’s Wear Daily at the event. “I don’t know if people will understand. But if they don’t, well, maybe they should.” Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the 69th Academy Awards in 1997. Credit: Vnice Bucci/AFP/Getty Deeply tied to narrow beauty standards, fashion is often seen as a game for young people, with expectations of what to wear becoming more and more restrictive as you get older. But Kidman said that for her, fun comes before integration. “Like I always say, ‘I’m going to do what I want to do,'” she told Perfect. “That’s probably why I click with photographers, because I’m not here to imprint myself on you, but rather you imprint yourself on me and for us to grow together. Let’s play!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/nicole-kidman-perfect-magazine-fashion-ltw/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos