Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses share an eye-catching detail

Jennifer Lopez wore three custom Ralph Lauren dresses to celebrate her wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday, and they all had one eye-catching feature in common.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, some 20 years after they started dating and 18 years after calling off their engagement.

Last weekend, they celebrated their wedding on the grounds of the Affleck mansion in Georgia, with loved ones including Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and the Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphine, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Details of Lopez’s dresses have now been revealed, with Ralph Lauren sharing photos and sketches on Instagram that show all three dresses were backless.

The first dress, which the bride wore for a ceremony presided over by life coach Jay Shetty, was a “custom handkerchief wedding dress [that] reinvents a turtleneck column dress with the addition of a dramatic ruffled hem,” according to a Ralph Lauren post.

“More than 1,000 hand-cut hankies and 1,640 feet of fabric were cut into flounces and tied by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. Each hankie becomes a nostalgic keepsake and modern heirloom, while the sleeves at intricate ruffles become a statement in craftsmanship and dignified design.”

By PeopleLopez’s second outfit of the day was a chandelier bead dress, adorned with Swarovski crystals, pearls and micro pleats of silk tulle. It would have taken 700 hours for 30 artisans to hand embroider the dress.

The bride’s third dress was cut to hug her curves in a mermaid silhouette, with a removable organza overlay serving as a fashionable sheer cap. This dress was also embellished with crystals.

Affleck wore a white Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo jacket, with black pants and a bow tie. The couple’s children also wore white Ralph Lauren outfits, according to People.

Tuesday, Ralph Lauren published a one-minute YouTube video on YouTube to show the intricacies of the dresses.

The clip, titled “The Making of a Moment With Jennifer Lopez,” describes the dresses as “modern heirlooms for a timeless romance.”

The description continues, “To celebrate the wedding of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom dresses with love, care and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes.”

Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi also share a closer look at the dress on Instagram on Tuesday, describing the star as the “most beautiful bride that ever lived.”

Lopez teased a “first look” at her wedding dress on her own Instagram on Tuesday, adding that there would be more to come on her On the JLo newsletter.

“The dresses were dreamy…thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, along with a series of sketches and photos.

“I’ll be sharing a few more photos and delicious details about our big day coming up very soon on The JLo,” the actress, singer and dancer added.

A host of celebrity guests attended the celebration in Georgia, with People reporting that Affleck’s close friend and collaborator, Matt Damon, was there with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith were also present, alongside Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto. George Clooney and Renée Zellweger were also on the guest list.

Following the couple’s Las Vegas wedding, Lopez announced their nuptials in her newsletter under the caption, “We Made It.”

She wrote: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind to each other We had it And so much more The best night of our lives.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love.’

“We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to. Love is a big thing, maybe the best stuff, and it’s worth the wait.”