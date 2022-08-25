Central Virginia: 2022 Best Buys Winners





Antiques 1st: West End Antiques Mall 2004 Staples Mill Road, Richmond WestEndAntiqueMall.com804-359-1600 West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. With over 250 vendor booths and ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of retail space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has pieces for every antique dealer. 2nd: Class & Trash, locations in Glen Allen, Richmond ClassAndTrash.com804-798-0567 3rd: RVA Antiquities, Henrico RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com804-716-4388 Library 1st: Chop Suey Books 2913 W. Cary Street, Richmond ChopSueyBooks.com804-422-8066 This charming local bookstore offers nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics ranging from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Chop Suey is legendary, receiving rave reviews from The New York Times for its bit of everything vibe. Ward Tefft, its original owner, recently sold the business, thankfully to long-time customers who didn’t foresee any drastic changes. Fortunately, WonTon, the stores’ feline mascot, will stick around. 2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond FountainBookstore.com804-788-1594 3rd: Little Dickens & Givens Books, Lynchburg GivensBooks.com434-385-5027 consignment shop 1st: Clementine 3118 Cary Street West, Richmond BoutiqueClementineRVA.com804-358-2357 Clementine has been providing contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for nearly two decades. Selecting each item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to providing customers with a curated collection of unique clothing, footwear and accessories. Whether in-store or online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time. 2nd: Revival Consignment, Richmond RevivalConsignment.com804-750-2200 3rd: Ashby, Richmond BoutiqueAshbyRVA.com804-377-3010 fine jewelry 1st: Schwarzschild Jewelery Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond Schwarzschild.com804-355-2136 Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking company was born, manufacturing timepieces essential to railway workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has grown into a full-service jeweler, offering many shopping options, jewelry and watch repairs, custom designs, and appraisals. 2nd: Chandelier by Adolf, Henrico HaveLustre.com804-285-3671 3rd: Finks Jewelers, locations in Charlottesville, Forest, Richmond Finks.com540-344-8697 Florist 1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers 2104 Dumbarton Road, Richmond ColemanFlowers.com804-262-8681 Coleman Brothers Flowers has been a family business since 1971. Offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings and every occasion in between, Coleman has you covered. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, along with delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes, and wedding venues, to ensure your scent feelings arrive efficiently. 2nd: Stranges Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond Strange.com804-360-2800 3rd: Vogue Flowers, locations in Ashland, Chester, Richmond VogueFlowers.com804-353-9600 Gift shop 1st: Bastard 2924 W. Cary Street, Richmond MongrelRVA.com804-342-1272 A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear the peals of laughter, mostly from customers perusing its always fun and sometimes racy collection of greeting cards. . Filled with rare gifts for home, mind, body and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast. There’s even a special section for Fido. Do yourself a favor and don’t rush. Savor every shelf, every detail and every corner of this exceptional shopping destination. 2nd: Tweed, Richmond TweedAtHome.com804-249-3900 3rd: Thinkers, Richmond TinkerAndCompany.com804-359-3301 Men’s clothing store 1st: Francos Fine Clothier 2 locations in Richmond Francos.com804-264-2994 Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship and kindness. This menswear store, a long-time part of Richmond’s fashion scene, offers customers personalized attention as well as a wide range of menswear brands, from sartorial business wear to casual wear. modern sportswear, outerwear, footwear, etc. 2nd: Peter Blair Props, Richmond PeterBlair.com804-288-8123 3rd: Ledbury, Richmond Ledbury.com804-793-8569 Sporting goods or outdoor equipment 1st: Green Top sporting goods 10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland GreenTopHuntFish.com804-550-2188 Green Top pros love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for outfitting sports enthusiasts of all skill levels with the proper gear to ensure a memorable season. Green Top offers quality gear and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating and more. For hardcore fans, check out the Green Tops Outdoors podcast, launched last year. 2nd: Disco Sports, Richmond DiscoSports.com804-285-4242 3rd: Dance Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights DancesSportingGoods.com804-526-8399 Women’s clothing store 1st: Samples 5807 Grove Ave, Richmond Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177 Levys has been a staple on the avenues for over 30 years. This third-generation, family-owned boutique, with its roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and high-end brands to Richmond’s vibrant Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a commitment to helping customers find the right look, Levys remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele. 2nd: Hites Clothing, Clarksville HitesClothing.com434-374-5914 3rd: For Posh Sake, Hannover ForPoshSake.com804-569-2713

