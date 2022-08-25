Connect with us

Central Virginia: 2022 Best Buys Winners

Antiques

1st: West End Antiques Mall

2004 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

WestEndAntiqueMall.com804-359-1600

West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. With over 250 vendor booths and ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of retail space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has pieces for every antique dealer.

2nd: Class & Trash, locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

ClassAndTrash.com804-798-0567

3rd: RVA Antiquities, Henrico

RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com804-716-4388

Library

1st: Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary Street, Richmond

ChopSueyBooks.com804-422-8066

This charming local bookstore offers nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics ranging from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Chop Suey is legendary, receiving rave reviews from The New York Times for its bit of everything vibe. Ward Tefft, its original owner, recently sold the business, thankfully to long-time customers who didn’t foresee any drastic changes. Fortunately, WonTon, the stores’ feline mascot, will stick around.

2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond

FountainBookstore.com804-788-1594

3rd: Little Dickens & Givens Books, Lynchburg

GivensBooks.com434-385-5027

consignment shop

1st: Clementine

3118 Cary Street West, Richmond

BoutiqueClementineRVA.com804-358-2357

Clementine has been providing contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for nearly two decades. Selecting each item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to providing customers with a curated collection of unique clothing, footwear and accessories. Whether in-store or online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time.

2nd: Revival Consignment, Richmond

RevivalConsignment.com804-750-2200

3rd: Ashby, Richmond

BoutiqueAshbyRVA.com804-377-3010

fine jewelry

1st: Schwarzschild Jewelery

Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond

Schwarzschild.com804-355-2136

Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking company was born, manufacturing timepieces essential to railway workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has grown into a full-service jeweler, offering many shopping options, jewelry and watch repairs, custom designs, and appraisals.

2nd: Chandelier by Adolf, Henrico

HaveLustre.com804-285-3671

3rd: Finks Jewelers, locations in Charlottesville, Forest, Richmond

Finks.com540-344-8697

Florist

1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers

2104 Dumbarton Road, Richmond

ColemanFlowers.com804-262-8681

Coleman Brothers Flowers has been a family business since 1971. Offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings and every occasion in between, Coleman has you covered. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, along with delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes, and wedding venues, to ensure your scent feelings arrive efficiently.

2nd: Stranges Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond

Strange.com804-360-2800

3rd: Vogue Flowers, locations in Ashland, Chester, Richmond

VogueFlowers.com804-353-9600

Gift shop

1st: Bastard

2924 W. Cary Street, Richmond

MongrelRVA.com804-342-1272

A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear the peals of laughter, mostly from customers perusing its always fun and sometimes racy collection of greeting cards. . Filled with rare gifts for home, mind, body and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast. There’s even a special section for Fido. Do yourself a favor and don’t rush. Savor every shelf, every detail and every corner of this exceptional shopping destination.

2nd: Tweed, Richmond

TweedAtHome.com804-249-3900

3rd: Thinkers, Richmond

TinkerAndCompany.com804-359-3301

Men’s clothing store

1st: Francos Fine Clothier

2 locations in Richmond

Francos.com804-264-2994

Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship and kindness. This menswear store, a long-time part of Richmond’s fashion scene, offers customers personalized attention as well as a wide range of menswear brands, from sartorial business wear to casual wear. modern sportswear, outerwear, footwear, etc.

2nd: Peter Blair Props, Richmond

PeterBlair.com804-288-8123

3rd: Ledbury, Richmond

Ledbury.com804-793-8569

Sporting goods or outdoor equipment

1st: Green Top sporting goods

10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland

GreenTopHuntFish.com804-550-2188

Green Top pros love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for outfitting sports enthusiasts of all skill levels with the proper gear to ensure a memorable season. Green Top offers quality gear and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating and more. For hardcore fans, check out the Green Tops Outdoors podcast, launched last year.

2nd: Disco Sports, Richmond

DiscoSports.com804-285-4242

3rd: Dance Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights

DancesSportingGoods.com804-526-8399

Women’s clothing store

1st: Samples

5807 Grove Ave, Richmond

Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177

Levys has been a staple on the avenues for over 30 years. This third-generation, family-owned boutique, with its roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and high-end brands to Richmond’s vibrant Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a commitment to helping customers find the right look, Levys remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele.

2nd: Hites Clothing, Clarksville

HitesClothing.com434-374-5914

3rd: For Posh Sake, Hannover

ForPoshSake.com804-569-2713

