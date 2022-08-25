How the Nigerian TV and Film Industry Influences Fashion Quartz Africa

Fashion and TV have a very symbiotic relationship with storylines. But far from history, I always pay attention to looks, famous stylist Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, popularly known as The style infidelsays Quartz.

Globally, the fashion industry has a 60 million workforce, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), as the market is highly competitive and business owners are looking for ways to be at the top of the food demand chain. Harnessing the Influential Power of the Nigerian TV and Film Industryan estimated market will increase to $903 million in 2023opens a wider market for fashion brands with global streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Showmax, NdaniTv, Accelerate TV, Iroko TV and others.

Stylists and costume designers are an integral part of any successful film. When they don’t do the job well, there’s a disconnect between the characters onscreen and the role they play. However, beyond this entertainment, there is the need to influence consumer behavior in terms of purchases. Hence the thrust of product placement.

There has been a meteoric growth of both industries, with television, film and fashion professionals working in collaboration. I think we’ve seen an evolution in terms of costumes aligning with film and television production themes, says Pinaman Owusu-Banahenefounder of Adjoaaa, a fashion e-commerce platform focused on sustainable African fashion. I see there’s been a huge shift in introducing fashion to TV and movies, and vice versa, she adds.

Nigerian stylists and designers approve of TV and film collaborations

I remember when I was dressing Adesua [Etomi] in a dress that cost a certain amount at the time, says Ogundadegbe. The minute Adesua wore it and it became a sensation, the price went up four times the original selling price.

Nigerian movies like blood sisters, Money smart women, king of boys: Oba’s Return, all currently streaming on Netflix, made a big splash not only for the high-quality production and stellar acting, but also for the high fashion and costumes. For example with Smart Money Woman where a particular person wore a particular piece, the piece sold out, says Ogundadegbe. So somehow there is always room for collaboration. [However], questions like how does he pay both parties? you must ask.

Adeyemi Olowu, the founder and creative director of Luxury SARa Lagos-based fashion brand that has worked on some of Netflixs designs blood sisters miniseries, says People know me most for my work s with blood sisters, and refer to it when asking for work. For my brand, it’s a success.

Along with the kind of visibility given to designers for being on major television platforms, for some there is the increase in income. Thanks to this, HRH Luxury has increased its profit margin, even beyond its domestic clientele. It’s not just Africa for us right now. People are now calling from as far away as Canada, the UK and the US, says Olowu.

E-commerce platforms and retailers say there is a potential market

E-commerce plays a vital role in the intersection of television and movies with fashion. With the globalization of the Nigerian fashion industry and looking at how Nigeria’s television and cinema are gaining global support from platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Showmax, to name a few, there is increased demand from those in the West, with one of the best way to secure demand being e-commerce.

Adenorke Ade Ajose-Adeyemithe founder of Losodea digital marketplace that connects African fashion lovers with Sub-Saharan African brands, says Quartz, From a business perspective, synergy and partnership [between these two industries] logic. SEO Losodes works with NACK Apparels, a casual clothing brand that is a longtime sponsor of the Nigerian TV show, Big brother Naija. We were always on the lookout for exciting brands with a potential market, and while we weren’t 100% focusedin television and in cinema, there is an influence there.

This is why it is important to generate consumer interest and recognition when working on film costumes. It’s a huge cultural export, especially because Nollywood is the biggest film industry after Hollywood, says Owusu-Banahene. Nigerians take a lot of pride in selling themselves, and that kind of translates into consumerism. That’s why you see a key personality wearing something [on screen]and can divert the conversation not only from the purchase, but also from the people who want to own it.

Growing viewer interest in Nigerian fashion

Nigerian fashion and costume designers have an important question in mind when it comes to working with TV shows or movies: does visibility translate into sales? Validation is good. It’s good for brand positioning and recognition, but how do you turn it into money? Ogundadegbe said.

King Emmanuel Chukwudi is a brand consultant and personal shopper who spends most of his free time styling and working at his fashion boutique in Jumia, where he sells men’s accessories. He owns the Stylefidence image care brand, and explains how television and film have influenced his purchases. Once I see someone with great style in a movie, it naturally catches my eye. Secret advertising is also a great way to spark consumer interest. That’s when the casting [members] wear clothes and subtly share with other actors [members] who styled them and what they wear as the film unfolds.

For Owusu-Banahene, another great way to get consumers interested in the creations is to give credits to costumers/stylists or take viewers behind the scenes after the film is finished. Crediting stylists is a great way to influence purchases. There may even be promotional campaigns leading up to the film’s release, she says.