2022 Summer Clothing Sale

With fall approaching and new trends on the horizon, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. As any seasoned shopper knows, August is when you’ll find the best summer clothing sales. Essential labels such as Staud and good american kicked things off, with up to 60% off gorgeous cut out dressescolorful, form-fitting platform sandals Jeans. For sporty, elevated basics that ease your transition into cool, cool weather, look J-Crew and Anthropologywhere you can choose popular bestsellers including ready made tops and strollers, for less than $100. Consider this a smart, inflation-conscious way to reinvigorate your look without flinching at checkout. Ahead, our experts pick the essentials to add to your basket and your wardrobe now. Get 25% off BDG Jeans Urban Outfitters’ in-house BDG denim line is packed with versatile styles at affordable prices. Through 9/6, the retailer is offering 25% off a huge selection of jeans for men and women. These high waisted jeans are available in eight different washes and have a straight leg with a relaxed fit. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Cool sunglasses at 50% off Good sunglasses are essential all year round. Raens frames are made from high quality acetate, so they won’t warp from wear or heat. The Californian brand also offers a top-notch virtual try-on feature on its website (no photo uploads required; it uses your computer’s camera). Select sunglasses are 50% off until 9/5, including this chic Keera pair in light purple crystal with a subtle cat-eye shape. Take 25% off select coveted bags and backpacks Dagne Dovers neoprene bags are smooth and sleek whether you’re commuting to work, traveling for the weekend or running errands. For his end of summer sales, the Los Angeles-based brand is offering 25% off bags, totes, toiletry bags and organizers in limited-edition colors. For example, now you have the chance to get this Dakota backpack in sporty orange or purple, which is the perfect size to hold your laptop or sportswear. Find casual basics off 60% or more In addition to men’s and children’s items, Faherty sells its women’s basicsthink simple, laid-back essentials you can layer up to 60% off. And with code SUNNYDAYS15, you can take an extra 15% off everything from terrycloth shorts, women’s floaty dresses, block-print tops and accessories. If you haven’t had a chance to stock up on linen pants this summer, we recommend this pair above, which is down $100 and can’t be beat on price. Save 60% on flattering swimwear Known for its inclusive swimming and body-enhancing apparel, Summersalt is hosting its biggest markdown event of the season, with up to 60% off its most popular items. The sale runs until August 31, and includes Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap swimsuits, as well as best-selling cover-ups, Gauze and Soft French Terry. Get high-quality, rugged shorts, shirts, and sneakers for less Outdoor lifestyle brand Huckberry is offering an additional 20% off select sale styles from top brands including Myles Apparel, Wellen and Flint And Tinder until September 5. This is a great opportunity to stock up on swim shorts and chinos, as well as fall staples, such as henleys, joggers and sneakers. forbes.comHuckberry Promo Codes | 10% off in August 2022 | Forbes Save over 50% on crisp blouses and basics Banana Republic’s summer sale includes discounts on clothes you can wear through fall, like this button-down blouse with chic balloon sleeves. It’s made from a lightweight twill fabric that’s perfect for layering, and right now it’s $47 off. Animated Refresh your underwear drawer at a discount As part of the modern lingerie brand’s Livelys Mix And Match event, you can save by stocking up. You can get two pieces (bras, briefs, jumpsuits, swimsuits) for $50 or three for $70. You just have to choose the styles from this page and the discount is applied at checkout. Save up to 20% on stylish fall bags, shoes and accessories For a chic back-to-work look, look to Cole Haan, who’s offering 20% ​​off sale styles with code EXTRA20 through August 26. You will find everything cool shoesbuttery leather backpacks, color-block wallets, zippered work tote bags for commuting and travel, and apparel. Save $30 On Super Chic Swimwear & More J-Crew J. Crew J. Crew Ruched Tie Shoulder One-Piece J-Crew For wardrobe essentials, J. Crew offers 30% off work-to-wear pieces, including blazers, button-down shirts and jeans. It’s also a great time to stock up on swimwear while you’re still wearing it: this versatile one-piece has removable straps so you can wear it two ways. It normally sells for $118 but costs $75 less. Pick up must-have denim for 40% off Anthropologie has gorgeous summer dresses, romantic blouses, and beautiful sandals on sale, with markdowns of up to 40%. You can save $80 on this classic denim jacket, a perfect transitional piece for fall, from sustainable denim brand DL1961. Find jeans that flatter curves with a 30% discount If you’re looking for denim jeans that will flatter your curves, Good American is one of the best brands to buy. With a structured fit, the Good Boy Long Twisted Slit Jean hugs you in all the right places and elongates your legs for 30% off. Save $100 on summer’s it-bag, plus more styles In addition to summer tops, dresses and sandals, Staud’s sale section also includes their must-have handbags. Looking for a reporting option? Consider this brightly colored asymmetrical shoulder bag, down from $350 to $245. Buy luxury loungewear for $40 THE MOST POPULAR When Skims brand loungewear on their site, it never lasts long, with sizes and colors selling out extremely quickly. Nordstrom is a less obvious place to buy the brand, and the retailer has just restocked its sale selection of cozy Skims pieces. These high waisted velor joggers can be worn all year round and if you buy them now you’ll save 40%. Take 25% off pre-fall items and even more on sale items In addition to taking 25% off pre-fall arrivalsMadewell is also offering 25% off summer items already on sale, which represents significant savings. Here you’ll find polished white jeans, printed dresses, v-neck tops and tanks, plus these sleek leather crossover slides, perfect from summer through fall. Save $140 on a Small Black Purse and More Accessories The Coaches Outlet website rarely disappoints when it comes to savings. Pro tip: the best discounts can be found in the clearance section. You can grab this stylish shoulder bag 56% off right now, that’s up to $141 in savings. Grab a new pair of kicks for under $80 If you want a comfortable and stylish pair of sneakers for under $100, consider these popular, sporty and cool Nike Air Max, on sale for $65. With a cloudy feel, they’re perfect for pounding the pavement and they come in a beautiful pink colourway. Get High Bases for Work and Beyond, Up to 70% Off Mangos affordable basics are chic and versatile for work, after-work and the weekend. The clearance sale includes items you’ll want to wear in the fall, including this belted shirt dress, plus long blazers, wool coats in trendy shades, minimalist bags and tons of great separates (blouses, pants, dresses) to superimpose. For more savings on fashion, as well as home, beauty, tech and menswear, check out our roundup of best sellers online and browse our Offer Center.

