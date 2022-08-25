Famous Jewish fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives in St. Louis





Hey fashionistas, here’s something you should be excited about: Diane von Furstenberg’s visit to St. Louis. The celebrated Jewish fashion designer, businesswoman, author and philanthropist, among many other accolades, is coming to town for a talk show hosted by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund in partnership with Caleres on October 11-12. The conversation with Diane von Furstenberg is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, in Steinberg Auditorium at the University of Washington’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. The trunk exhibit is on October 11, noon-6 p.m., and October 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 3750 Washington Blvd. The talk and the trunk show are free and open to the public. During her visit, von Furstenberg will also receive the Saint Louis Fashion Fund Award, which is given to people who have made a major contribution to fashion. Past recipients include the late Andre Leon Talley, Iris Apfel and Karlie Kloss. Thanks to our generous partners at Caleres and their sponsorship, visiting Dianes St. Louis promises to provide a unique experience for the region’s fashion and design community,” said Susan Sherman, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Saint Louis. Fashion Fund and a devotee of Temple Emanuel. Additionally, Dianes’ visit will include special guest appearances from St. Louisians: former YouTube fashion and beauty executive and New York Times bestselling author Derek Blasberg, and model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss. ADVERTISING At 75, von Furstenberg can reflect on a simply amazing life. She was born Diane Simone Michelle Halfin in 1946 to Jewish parents, her mother was a Holocaust survivor and she grew up in Belgium. While studying in Switzerland, she met her first husband, German Prince Egon zu Furstenberg, and became a princess (let’s talk about fashion royalty) when they married in 1969. They had two children, the Prince Alexander and Princess Tatiana, before separating in 1973 and divorcing in 1983. Connect with your community every morning. Von Furstenberg began designing clothes in 1970 and created her now iconic jersey wrap dress in 1972, which became a symbol of the women’s movement of the 70s. It’s even included in the collection of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. . As fashion progresses, her wrap dress is pure genius, enduring 50 years and counting. The design flatters almost any figure with its ability to camouflage body flaws, enhance the waist and bust, and create curves in all the right places. Her ’70s jet set and party lifestyle only added to the glitz and glamor Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends have nothing against von Furstenburg. This princess held court at New York’s legendary Studio 54, along with Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger, and is said to have had romantic affairs with Richard Gere, Warren Beatty and Ryan ONeal (not a bad trifecta). She married media mogul Barry Diller in 2001; together they created the Dillervon Furstenberg Family Foundation, which has provided millions of dollars in support to nonprofit organizations in the areas of community development, education, human rights, the arts, health and the environment. If you can’t tell already, I look forward to learning a lot more about von Furstenberg when he visits here. If you are also interested, register on www.saintlouisfashionfund.org.

