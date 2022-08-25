Eva Mendes wears a brown polka dot dress while hosting brunch for Skura Style in West Hollywood

Eva Mendes looked stunning in a brown polka-dot midi dress as she hosted brunch with Skura Style at Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s Ardor Restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition.

For the occasion, the 48-year-old actress, co-owner and ambassador of the lifestyle brand alongside co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, was joined by some of her closest friends on the restaurant’s lush terrace this tuesday.

The brunch consisted of a Green Beauty juice, an avocado toast, a plate of fruits from the seasonal market as well as a currant phyllo pizza.

Mendes completed her chic ensemble with a white belt, which accentuated her waist, matching heels and a timeless shoulder bag.

Skura Style, which launched in 2018 and introduced customers to the rugged skrubby sponge, an award-winning, quick-drying sponge.

The brand has won numerous accolades over the years, including Good Housekeepings Best Cleaning Products Awards and a Clean House Awards from Better Homes & Gardens.

She rubs well! Sophia Schrager is pictured above with Eva’s new product at the event

His latest outing comes after he revealed his brand’s ‘everyday cleaning must-haves’, including microfiber towels and ‘the world’s smartest sponge’.

In the video, fans spotted her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, 48, on her phone’s lock screen as she demonstrated how she keeps her phone clean.

The actors have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, six. They met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond The Pines together.