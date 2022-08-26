The battle over double standards in student dress codes is not going away

On Monday morning in April 2018, Lizzy Martinez arrived at Braden River High School in Bradenton wearing an oversized dark gray Calvin Klein shirt with no bra under a choice she made because of a bad sunburn after spending the weekend at a local water park. In the fifth period, Martinezended up in the school nurse’s officewhere Martinez says disciplinary dean Violeta Velazquez forced her to put on several layers of T-shirts and told her to jump to see if her breasts would bounce.

Velazquez then had Martinez, then 17, place bandages over her nipples to hide them. she quickly talked about it. The incident went viral after being picked up by national media, particularly after it was revealed that the dress code section of the student handbook never mentioned a requirement that female students wear support. throat, nor that the nipples should remain covered with underwear. .

The Manatee County School District cited Martinez for wearing clothing that exposed body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner that disrupts the orderly learning environment.

“The school board’s statement reinforces that students, especially girls, are solely responsible for the learning environment of others, rather than teaching boys how to control themselves,” Martinez said. “Advocating for education in professional dress is one thing, but to label the body of female students as vulgar is to over-sexualize underage children.”

Martinez says she received several messages after the incident from other students who had also received dress code violations. One of them told Martinez that Velazquez told her she had to dress better for her height because she was a rounder girl. (Velazquez could not be reached for comment.)

During the same week that Martinez was given a dress code, a male friend, Markey Vazquez, wore a form-fitting, semi-sheer white T-shirt under which her nipples and nipple piercings were completely visible. He never had a dress code. Vazquez says he was “baffled” by the double standard. “I wasn’t stopped at school or even looked at by school staff,” he says.

According to Martinez, then-Manatee County School District Superintendent Diana Greene told Martinez’ concerned mother that the administration would add what she called a countywide policy to compel students to wear underwear, a decision according to Martinez would make students feel uncomfortable and harassed. “Imagine a high school faculty member checking that you’re wearing underwear,” she says.

MArtinez wasn’t the first student to be found in violation of a student dress code for questionable reasons, and, sadly, wasn’t the last. Every year in America, young girls are subjected to dress codes that reinforce the idea that what a girl wears is tantamount to her consent to be sexualized by others.

While the Manatee County School District and Sarasota County School District provide a universal “code of conduct” for students that includes a general dress code for all students in their respective counties, Sarasota County authorizes the principal of each school to use these“minimum standards”to respond to the “uniqueness of their school community” while having a final word on “appropriateness of dress”. Manatee County allows individual schools to create their own dress code based on district requirements, but any added or modified rules are“subject to district approval.”

These dress codes have become the target of protests, petitions, complaints and lawsuits based on claims of double standards between the way male and female students are treated. While Michael Barbertells, director of communications for the Manatee County School DistrictSarasota magazinethat the manatee dress code promotes gender equality,” high schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties have been at the center of viral incidents in recent years.

Ten minutes down the road from Braden River, at Lakewood Ranch High School, there have been claims of harsh punishments for students who break the school’s dress code. Alyssa Hamende, a former student at Lakewood Ranch High School, says that in 2020 she was forced to place duct tape over the holes in her jeans that were directly above the knee, which caused rashes and bruising after several hours. Hamende became angry at what she considered hypocrisy in the dress code, as shorts that ended above the location of the holes in her jeans would have been acceptable, according to the dress code.

Hamende’s distraught father called the school, fearing the disciplinary action would show up on his permanent transcript, which colleges use for admissions purposes. The infraction was taken as a warning, but the written report gave no indication that Hamende had received only a minor dress code infraction and no further more serious disciplinary action was required.

It’s not fair that girls have to worry about being objectified based on their clothing choices at such a young age, Hamende says.

Several students and parents have also complained about the lack of regulations for school uniforms, such as cheerleading or color guard outfits. Former Lakewood Ranch High School student Kenzie Horner says she almost received ‘disturbing detention’ for showing her shoulders for a week of school spirit, but was never disciplined when she was in color guard attire at football games, pep rallies, or school events.

“The dean who dressed me said, ‘Let’s just see if we can make this look more appropriate for your classmates,’ as I was wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder dress as Belle at school when it was the Disney-themed day,” says Horner. She says the statement made her feel uncomfortable and self-conscious about her body, and that she was “distracting” students with her boobs. “I was a little bustier than the other girls,” she says, “so it was no surprise that the dean imposed a dress code on me compared to the other, shorter students, who wore leggings and shirts. shorter for the week of the spirit.”

Horner is now 20 and studying at Southern Methodist University. “I felt singled out because of my body, which makes me feel like I’m responsible for the natural look of my body,” she says. “It also makes me so angry and frustrated that the administration gets to choose who can wear inappropriate outfits while representing the school but not while she’s at school.”

Aaccording a report by the National Women’s Organization50% of American teenage girls say they are self-conscious about their bodies, 45.5% are considering cosmetic surgery, 40-60% of schoolgirls worry about becoming too fat, and 90% of people with eating disorders are women between the ages of 12 and 25 years old.

Hamende says she felt worried about what others thought of her appearance and wondered if it was her fault for being “distracting”.

“It made me feel like I always have to be careful what I wear because you don’t want to give someone the wrong impression,” she says. Horner says she has become “very self-conscious” since her incident with the dress code, which has “seriously affected her mental health”.

In the age of #MeToo, the media and forums have made it easy to expose how schools enforce dress code violations disproportionately against girls. A search on Change.org shows hundreds of open petitions against individual school dress codes. Many petition titles claim that their schools’ dress codes are sexist or unfairly enforced.

Kassidy Saba, a Sarasota High School alumnus, created a petition in April 2021, claiming that its schools’ dress code shamed one gender by modestly subordinating it to traditional patriarchal values. The petition went viral, as Saba spent the school day on school suspension after being given a dress code to show off her shoulders. Both of Sabas’ parents worked full time and couldn’t bring him a change of clothes.

In less than 24 hours, more than 1,100 students, parents, alumni and others have signed Saba’s petition and images poured in of girls wearing modest outfits like long-sleeved shirts and jeans, sweatpants and chunky strappy tank tops with jackets, all of whom were punished for defying student dress code requirements .

The Sarasota High Schools Student Government introduced Principal David Jones to an Address Code Committee to work on revamping the current dress code, but it is unclear if anything was ever changed. (Jones did not respond to a request for comment.)

When asked a series of email questions about sexism in local dress codes, Sarasota County School Board President Jane Goodwin wrote: We have a dress code policy and it is our degree of involvement.

SStudents are not the only ones to question the validity of school authority decisions regarding dress codes.

As a teacher, I always felt my focus had to be somewhere else and enforcing the dress code took a lot of time and effort that I just didn’t have, says Katie Soles, former professor of history of Lakewood Ranch High School Advanced Placement. If we waste time wondering if a girl’s shoulders aren’t covered or if her shorts are too short, we’re not starting the day productively.

Soles now teaches in North Carolina, where she says it’s easier to “focus on the actual teaching” with a less regulated dress code. “A lot of the time, I think dress code violations that the administration or teachers are hyper-focused on have made it a ‘distraction’ and not the ‘violation’ itself,” she says.