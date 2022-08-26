Lily-Rose Depp looks effortlessly chic in a black halter dress

She is never wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Lily-Rose Depp looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out shopping in Paris on Friday.

The 23-year-old French-American actress and model showed off her sophisticated sense of style in a backless black dress as she caught up with an old friend.

The skintight midi number highlighted her svelte figure and was paired with chunky strappy heels.

The blonde beauty accessorized a pair of sleek black cat-eye sunglasses and wore her blonde tresses in loose waves over her shoulders while doing her makeup.

She warmly greeted a male friend outside one of the shops after she bumped into them, giving him a kiss on the cheek before continuing on her way.

She wore headphones and carried shopping bags over her shoulders as she strutted down the sidewalk.

It comes as Lily was busy working on a six-episode drama, The Idol, alongside The Weeknd.

Last week, Oscar-nominated songwriter The Weeknd unveiled the first teaser for the show, which he co-created with Sam Levinson and Euphoria’s Reza Fahim.

The 32-year-old surprised the New Jersey crowd attending his After Hours til Dawn concert at MetLife Stadium by screening the preview.

In it, Lily rehearses a routine as rising pop star Jocelyn alongside 10 backup dancers.

‘Okay, music! 7, 8…’ shouts a choreographer.

‘Lick it! Hit it, drop it! Camera, money, more, more, more, orgy! Hit it!’

Lily is then seen performing the same dance in full glamor on the set of a music video.

During a big dinner party, an enigmatic LA club owner (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye), who is the leader of a secret cult, asks Jocelyn, “Why not be yourself?”

The minute-long trailer features flashes of the pair getting close alongside stabbings, cocaine, nightclubs and a Rolls Royce convertible.

The headlines tout The Idol as “the most sordid love story in all of Hollywood”.

At one point, Jocelyn stands on a balcony and watches a row of seven black-clad guards brandishing large guns – hinting at trouble to come.

The A24 limited series also includes Troye Sivan, Britney Spears, Jennie Kim, Elizabeth Berkley, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Juliebeth Gonzalez.