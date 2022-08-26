TikToker’s $200 Wedding Dress Shock Goes Viral







Every bride knows that one of the biggest expenses when it comes to planning a wedding is the dress and many of us shell out thousands of dollars for a well-worn white dress once then tucked away in a closet. . Thrifty bride Madi decided to save her pennies and instead ordered a dress online without ever seeing it in real life. But when it arrived the packaging looked like the shape of a basketball rather than something that contained an elegant dress and the sender looked like they had used an entire roll of duct tape to hold it together! TikTok user Madi Hannah unboxed her hilarious wedding dress she bought online. TikTok / @littlemiss_madison So Madi decided to share a video from ridiculous unboxing to ICT Tacwhich has already been viewed 25 million times. That’s what you get for ordering a dress online for your wedding, Madi shares. “I bought a $200 wedding dress online”

The TikTok video has been viewed over 25 million times. TikTok / @littlemiss_madison Madi had to use small scissors to carefully cut the mountains of tape to access the dress inside. While people were quick to assume Madi had received the wrong item when they first spotted the pink fabric, she later revealed that she opted for a non-traditional pink and blue dress for her ceremony. It’s exactly what I was hoping for… I’m glad I trusted the process, she says alongside images of the dress, adding that it shows TikTok before my own family. Madi Hannah revealed that she wanted a pink and blue wedding dress instead of the traditional white dress. TikTok / @littlemiss_madison But not everyone was so impressed, with people comparing her to Little Bo Peep and even a Christmas ham! Thankfully, Madi saw the funny side, saying people also commented that her dress looked like a quilt, Glenda the Good Witch and a grandma’s curtains. I love all the positive and fun things mentioned! I’m super happy and no one can change their mind about it. So excited for the big day, she said happily. “I went with my instincts and bought a bespoke pink and blue wedding dress”

Madi reveals that she once tried on $2,000 dresses at a bridal store, but something wasn’t right. I thought I wanted a white dress since I was little, I thought I wanted the cookie-cutter cliché, white dream wedding, she says. I loved white but deep down I knew I was too colorful a spirit for that. So I went with my instincts and bought a pink and blue bespoke dress online. Don’t let people put you off something that makes you happy.

